2017 Book Releases That Are Perfect To Read While You're Home For The Holidays

The holidays are no joke, friends. By the time you've finished decorating, cooking, wrapping presents, and so on, you'll be in need of a little r&r — good book and a mug of eggnog required. Here are 2017 book releases that are perfect to help calm the holiday rush.

The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

This raw collection of poems and illustrations will leave an impression on millennial females everywhere. Kaur's words are simple, yet pack a huge punch. You'll fall in love with the way in which she is able to relate to her audience and find yourself begging for more after you turn the last page.

The Sun And Her Flowers, $7, Amazon

Love Her Wild by Atticus

The Instagram sensation has made his way to paperback. This poet's irresistible take on romance will leave you falling helplessly in love, and there's no turning back.

Love Her Wild, $13, Amazon

Sourdough by Robin Sloan

Sloan returns with an irresistible tale that'll leave you hungry for more. This story follows Californian Lois Clary who codes all day and orders take-out from the same place every night. When Visa issues force her favorite spot to close up shop, she's tasked with keeping its beloved sourdough bread alive and well. At the suggestion of her co-workers, Lois begins selling the bread at a farmer's market and finds another market entirely: a secret group of people that want to fuse food and tech.

Sourdough, $16, Amazon

Stranger In The House by Shari Lapena

Regardless of the time of year, you're always in need of a spook or two (in my opinion). This suspense — from the brains behind The Couple Next Door — focuses on a couple who appears to live a picture-perfect life, until the man's wife ends up in a horrific accident. Not all that glitters is gold, and Tom Krupp left piecing things together to uncover the truth behind his wife's mysterious past.

Stranger In The House, $18, Amazon

Marlena by Julie Buntin

This coming-of-age story is as captivating as it is haunting. Once Cat moves to a quite town in Michigan, she is quickly drawn to the mischievous Marlena, who introduces her to a whole new world — drinks, cigarettes, pills. Though Marlena is found dead in the woods under icy water, Cat will never be able to forget the affect her friend has had on her, no matter how much time goes by.

Marlena, $14, Amazon

We Are Never Meeting In Real Life by Samantha Irby

If you only read one book this year, it absolutely has to be Irby's collection of hilariously honest essays. From dating mishaps, to the cat from Hell she calls Helen, and everything in between, Irby's recounts of her misadventures are impossible to resist.

We Are Never Meeting In Real Life, $12, Amazon

Cherry Bombe: The Cookbook by Kerry Diamond & Claudia Wu

The girl-power gang who examines the food industry from a female perspective offers a list of over 100 recipes from noteworthy female chefs, bakers, and other creative geniuses within the business. Recipes from Chrissy Teigen are included, so if you weren't convinced before, now you'll definitely be ready to score a copy for yourself.

Cherry Bombe: The Cookbook, $18, Amazon

Woman No. 17 by Edan Lepucki

This novel explores a writer from Hollywood who leaves her husband and searches for help raising her children as she finishes up her memoir. When her helper arrives, their lives intersect and things definitely get messy — twists and turns guaranteed.

Woman No. 17, $14, Amazon

Chemistry by Weike Wang

There are no shortage of accolades for this debut — NPR Best Books of 2017, National Book Foundation's "5 Under 35," one of the Washington Post's "Notable Works of Fiction" titles. Everyone fell in love with this coming-of-age story about a BU science grad student who has to really figure out what she wants when her academic plans go awry.

Chemistry, $14, Amazon

What We Lose by Zinzi Clemmons

This is definitely not a story for the faint of heart. One woman navigates motherhood and finding herself after she loses her mom to cancer. It's certainly emotional, but truly a debut that's unforgettable.

What We Lose, $15, Amazon

Fortunately, there are plenty of other 2017 book releases where that came from, so start making your list now. If you're thinking about planning ahead, there are some page-turners making their way onto shelves in 2018. Happy reading.

