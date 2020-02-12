If Peter Kavinsky makes you melt, John Ambrose McClaren will be the one to put you back together again. The sequel to Netflix's hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before dropped on Feb. 12, introducing the world to rom-com's most swoon-worthy love triangle between Peter, John Ambrose, and Lara Jean Covey. And while Lara Jean struggled in the film to figure out which suitor had her heart, these tweets about John Ambrose in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You show some fans had no question about it.

Warning: Spoilers for To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You follow. John Ambrose McClaren was one of the five love letter recipients in the first To All The Boys movie. A childhood friend from Model UN, he no longer went to the same school as Lara Jean, so when he responded to her letter with a missive of his own at the start of the second film, Lara Jean was shook, especially because his thoughtful words had Lara Jean reminiscing on all her old feelings for him.

Things got even more complicated when Lara Jean and John Ambrose inadvertently signed up for the same volunteer gig and they came face-to-face with one another. Even after so many years apart, they picked up just like old friends, except with definite romantic vibes. Let's just say, fans were definitely feeling the love as well.

Of course, John Ambrose's reappearance in Lara Jean's life didn't sit well with her newly official BF Peter. That, plus Peter's past with Gen, put a huge strain on the cute couple's relationship, and left viewers no choice but to pick sides: Team Peter or Team John Ambrose?

In the end, Lara Jean picked Peter, leaving sweet John Ambrose behind in the snow. Even though Peter and Lara Jean's dramatic reconciliation was sweet to the point of tears (just me?), fans couldn't help but be either heartbroken or outrage (or both) over John Ambrose's hurt feelings.

However, some optimistic fans are looking at this situation in a different way: If Lara Jean chose Peter over John Ambrose, that means John Ambrose is free for someone else to swoop him up. (Let's just forget for a moment that John is a totally fictional character — and that the actor who plays him, Jordan Fisher, is taken AF.)

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is on Netflix now.