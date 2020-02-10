Move over Noah Centineo, the internet is about to get a brand new boyfriend and his name is Jordan Fisher. The two are set to spar for Lara Jean's heart in their respective roles of Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose McClaren in the upcoming To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The competition between these two cuties is stiff, so naturally seeing Fisher looking all hot and romantic in the trailer has left fans wondering: Is Jordan Fisher single? The short answer is no. The longer answer is no, and his relationship is absolutely adorable. Let’s put it this way: If you thought To All The Boys was a romantic movie, get ready, because reality is even better than fiction when it comes to Fisher’s love life.

Fisher announced in May 2019 that he was engaged to his long term girlfriend, Ellie Woods. In an interview with People, the couple shared the story of their engagement, which Fisher managed to keep secret for the two months he spent planning it. “It was the biggest surprise of my life!,” she told the publication. “I’m a very hard person to surprise so the fact that he pulled it off, kudos to you, babe.” The whole thing went down in the backyard of Wood's parent's beach house in the couple's home state of Alabama. Afterward, the couple celebrated with their friends and family.

In some ways, the proposal was a long time coming, as the two of them have been in one another's lives since Fisher was 13, he told People. They met at a theatre company in Birmingham, Fisher told J-14, and years later that friendship would blossom into a romance. "We were just friends. It took us a long time all of a sudden, like a year and a half ago we were kind of like ‘Let’s see what this could be.’ I was working on Hamilton at the time. I was like ‘Come to New York. I’ll take you on some dates and let’s just figure it out.’ So, she came to New York, I took her on some dates, and that was it!,” Fisher told People, adding that they were only dating for about two months before he knew she was “the one" for him.

The happy couple is set to be wed in July, and Fisher told People he’s thrilled at the prospect of their respective families becoming one big, happy unit. “We’re excited for the people who we’re doing life with, and have been doing it with for a long time, to be there,” he said. “It’s a blending of tribes and families that I’m so excited about — the idea of seeing this person talk to that person and the worlds colliding.” Woods is also excited about the prospect of creating a family of their own together. "His goal in life is to have a family. I’m not an actress or in the entertainment industry in any way, so it was really important for me to find a husband that was grounded and had goals that were the same as mine,” Woods also told People. “For us to both agree that family was the most important thing that we get out of life was a big sign for me,” she said. Aww!

Well, one thing’s clear, and it’s that Fisher’s very much a taken man. John Ambrose, on the other hand, well fans will just have to wait to see how that plays out when To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix February 12.