Hulu's new teen series Love, Victor may be about its title character's complicated love life, but it was Victor's best friend that had a lot of viewers immediately infatuated. Right when Victor first got out of his family's car in front of their new home in Atlanta, he ran into his overly enthusiastic neighbor Felix Westen. Their friendship may have taken a bit of time, but these tweets about Felix in Love, Victor prove fans fell in love with the sweet oddball right away.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from throughout Season 1 of Love, Victor. Although Felix definitely came on a bit strong (OK, more than a bit), it's easy to see why viewers found him so instantly lovable. He was just so eager to become friends with Victor and his family, since it was clear he did not have the best home life and was bullied at school, and one of the most fulfilling parts of the first season was watching Felix and Victor develop their bond as best friends.

From Felix's struggle to get his crush Lake to go out with him to the emotional revelation that his mom lives with depression, viewers got to see so many sides to Felix, all leading up to his loving acceptance of Victor as the first person his best friend came out to. Felix inspired so many appreciation posts and fancams on Twitter, and one of the most resounding reactions was that he proved to be a much more accepting friend to Victor than Simon's friends were to him in Love, Simon.

And Felix was not just supporting Victor through his complicated journey; he also got a love story of his own. Felix was able to get closer with his crush Lake after Victor started dating her best friend Mia, and although she constantly rebuffed him due to his unpopularity, she finally gave in and dated him in secret for a while. That's when Felix learned to stand up for himself and broke up with Lake since she refused to publicly date him.

In the end, Felix got his own happy ending when Lake declared her love for him in front of the whole school. Actually, he and Lake were the only characters to really get happy endings at all, since things are pretty up in the air with Victor, Benji, Mia, Andrew, and Pilar in the Season 1 finale.

It's not a sure thing that fans will get to see more of Felix in a potential second season since Hulu has yet to renew Love, Victor, although Deadline reported a writers' room for Season 2 has already assembled, so there is a strong chance. Until then, fans can rewatch their favorite Felix scenes from Season 1 of Love, Victor streaming on Hulu now.