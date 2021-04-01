Nobody tells it like it is like Kitty Covey. The younger sister of Lara Jean and Margot is the underrated hero and sassiest character from Netflix's To All the Boys series. It's about time you give her a proper shoutout on your Instagram feed — and you can start by adding To All the Boys Kitty quotes to the endless selfies in your camera rolls.

Truthfully, Kitty's the person to thank for the entire series of rom-coms. She's the one who sent Lara Jean's love letters in the first movie, which lead to an infamous contract between Lara Jean and the most popular person in her high school, Peter Kavinsky. Kitty's well-intentioned antics continued in the sequel film, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, when she nudged her dad's relationship in the right direction by making a valentine for Mrs. Rothschild. Kitty even gave fans some of the best tissue-grabbing moments like when she told Lara Jean in the third movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, that, on a scale of one to 10, she'd miss her a 12.

You owe it to Kitty to share her sassiest To All the Boys quotes, and show this loyal, hilarious, and feminist character some love. Luckily, these quotes would pair perfectly with a bold, #OOTD look or a confident selfie that you took in the bathroom mirror. If you have throwbacks sitting in your camera roll, from days you spent with your best friend or SO, you could also toss one of these To All the Boys Kitty quotes on them. They'll make your person giggle, and prove that your love is unconditional.

Once you hit "share" and have covered your Instagram feed with quotes, keep your fingers crossed that the Kitty spin-off rumors come true. You know a series entirely focused on Kitty would be filled with clever comebacks, sassy scenarios, and definitely more quotes for your selfies. Grab some of these quotes in the meantime, and in Kitty's words, "Boom, you're welcome."

1. "Are you sure you don't want to add some glitter?"

2. "I'm just saying, this is a little dramatic, even for you."

3. "Are we hanging out or what?"

4. "I thought five chances at a boyfriend was better odds!"

5. "Outdoorsy, morning person, consistently has good shoe choices."

6. "They're real boyfriend and real girlfriend, and they are adorable."

7. "You're not allowed to be mad at me."

8. "As one of my success stories, you think you'd be a tad more supportive."

9. "Boom, you're welcome."

10. "Have you even showered?"

11. "This was all part of my master plan."

12. "I said memorable, not cheesy."

13. "The truth hurts, Lara Jean."

14. "I'm gonna send you a gazillion pictures."

15. "Also, checkmate!"

16. "Get used to it."

17. "Women."

18. "How am I supposed to be in a relationship with someone who thinks that the greatest literary achievement of our time... is dumb?"

19. "You look like he's going to be here soon, and you haven't started getting ready."

20. "My name, thanks for asking, is Katherine Song-Covey. Kitty to my friends. You can call me Katherine."