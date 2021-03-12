Don't ask me why, but the best text flirting always seems to go down at night. Maybe the darkness makes you feel less inhibited. Maybe the comfort of your bed makes you feel more daring. Whatever the case, sending that special someone a goodnight text is a great way to shoot your shot (and to ensure you're the last thing on your crush's mind before they fall asleep). If you're not sure what sort of texts to send your crush at night, then I've got some suggestions that will guarantee extra sweet dreams for you both.

Texting at night may feel a bit more ~intimate~ to you, but don't let that intimidate you. As dating expert Julie Spira previously told Elite Daily, sending messages that suggest familiarly can help deepen your bond with your crush. "Rather than agonizing on what and when to text your crush, write a text as if you were sending it to someone you know well, like a BFF, but with added flirtation," she said. "Send it to yourself first to see how it looks on your phone. If it looks too long, shorten it. If it looks too business-like, sweeten it up."

From sweet and mild to majorly flirtatious, these "good night' texts will definitely get your crush's attention.

1. "Hope you had a great day today. Sweet dreams!"

2. "Tell me about the best thing that happened to you today."

3. "Want to hear about the funny thing that happened to me today?"

4. "I'll be able to sleep better if I know I'm seeing you soon. What are you doing this weekend?"

5. "I'm falling asleep, but just wanted to let you know I'm thinking about you."

6. "You know what the worst part of going to bed is? I have to stop talking to you (until tomorrow, at least)."

7. "Enjoy your beauty sleep — not that you need it."

8. "I could text you all night, but then I'd be too tired to text you tomorrow."

9. "It's one of those nights where I wish I had a cuddle buddy (and ideally, that cuddle buddy would be you)."

10. "You must be exhausted... because you've been running through my mind all day. (Sorry, that was cheesy.)"

11. "'Night, cutie. Can't wait to see you in my dreams."

12. "I was distracted all day because I couldn't stop thinking about you."

13. "Wish you were the big spoon to my little spoon RN."

14. "I always fall asleep with a smile on my face when I'm thinking about you."

15. "Here's your nightly reminder that you're adorable. Sleep well."

16. "I love getting texts from you at night, but what I really want is to get you in this bed."

17. "I hope I make a cameo in your dreams tonight... especially if it's a naughty one."

18. "I had the dirtiest dream about you last night. Here's hoping I have it again tonight."

19. "Oh, the things I'd do to you if you were in this bed with me..."

20. "Fun fact about me: I like to sleep naked. Do with that information what you will. Nighty night!"

