If you wanted to find out whether someone was crushing on you in elementary school, you could pass them a note saying, "Do you like me? Circle yes or no." As an adult, finding out if your crush feels the same way usually isn't so simple. Yes, there's always the option of straight-up asking someone how they feel about you, but that can lead to awkwardness and hurt feelings if your crush isn't reciprocated. Luckily, there are subtler ways to find out, and if you're not sure someone is into you, texts like these can help you get your answer.

Texting behavior can reveal a lot about whether or not someone is into you. As dating expert Julie Spira previously explained to Elite Daily, someone who likes you isn't going to leave you hanging. "If someone really likes you, they'll be responding to text messages quickly, especially in the first hour of receipt to keep the spark alive," she said. Of course, how they respond to your messages is even more telling than how fast they respond. Whether you're hooking up, going on dates, or just starting to explore the possibility of making things romantic, here's how to initiate that potentially tricky convo.

If You've Got A Crush & Aren't Sure It's Mutual

"I feel like I haven't seen you in forever. Are you around to catch up over coffee this week?"

"The weather is supposed to be great this weekend. If you're looking for someone to take advantage of it with, hit me up."

"So, I've been crushing on you for a while now. Want to make my day by asking me out?"

"I've been thinking about you a lot lately, and I think that means I should finally ask you on a date. What does your week look like?"

"Full disclosure: I think you're cute. Want to be cute together over drinks this week?"

If You Want To Go From Friends To More-Than-Friends

"TBH, I'd love to see more of your face. Are you free this week?"

"It's always so fun when we hang out with friends, but maybe we can do something one-on-one soon. Thoughts?"

"So, here's the thing: I consider you one of my closest friends, but I could also see you being more than a friend. Do you feel the same way?"

"I totally understand if you see me more as a friend, but what you would think about going on a date sometime?'

"I'm single. You're single. If I were to ask you on a date, would you say yes?"

If You Went On A Date (Or Two) & Want To Keep Things Going

"I had such a good time hanging out with you the other night. We should make that happen again."

"Last night was so much fun. How about the next date is on me?"

"It's been great getting to know you better. I'm excited to see what I might learn about you on our next date."

"On a scale of one to 10, I'd give last night an 11. What about you?"

"I'm going to be real with you: I've been having an awesome time hanging out, but I want to make sure you feel the same way before I get too invested."

If You're Hooking Up & Want To Take Things To The Next Level

"It's pretty clear to me we have chemistry. What would you say to changing things up and getting dinner with me?"

"As much as I've enjoyed our nights together, it would be great to see you during the day sometime. What are you doing this weekend?"

"Hooking up with you is a blast, but I think getting to know each other could be even better. Want to do a movie night soon?"

"So I've obviously been enjoying our hangouts, but I could see us turning into something more. What do you think?"

"Confession time: I'm catching feelings, and I hope I'm not the only one."

Now take a deep breath and send that text. You got this!

