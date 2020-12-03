Being in the “talking” phase of a relationship doesn't get enough love. Sure, things aren’t official yet because it's early days, but everything's heightened because every single thing is new. You’re getting to know one another, seeing if you vibe, and discovering if those feelings are going to grow into something more. It's all great stuff. Also, sending flirty texts to your crush when you’re talking is just so much fun. And that feeling when they flirt back is everything.

Say you want to shoot off a flirty missive but are drawing a blank on what to say, or are just feeling shy about it; first take a breath and relax. Sure, no one wants to come on too strong. At the same time, if you like someone, that’s a good thing, so there's nothing to be ashamed of. For those out there who need to hear it, it's OK to feel confident getting your flirt on! Glad we cleared that up. However, if you’re still not sure what to say, particularly in this early phase, no worries — here's some inspo to get those texting fingers a-typing.

1. I have a confession. Whenever I think about you I can’t stop smiling.

2. Good morning! So, um, I think I had a dream about you last night.

3. I love flirting with you over the phone, but I’d rather do it in person. Hint. Hint.

4. You’re so cute. Just thought you should know that.

5. I was just thinking about you, so I thought I'd say hi. So…. Hi! 👋😉

Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images

6. After that makeout sesh my lips are a little swollen... worth it.

7. I’m really having fun getting to know you. The more I learn, the more I like.

8. Not gonna lie, kinda wish you were here RN.

9. Today was so fun, the only thing that would have made it better is if you were here. ☺️

10. So, uh, I have a crush on you. Just thought you should know.

11. Tell me a secret and I’ll tell you one of mine.

12. You’re so hot it's honestly not fair.

13. I’m still thinking about [something funny they said or did] and I can't stop laughing. How are you so cute AND so funny?

14. I’ve been having X-rated thoughts all day, and it’s all your fault.

15. So, about that kiss…. Yeah, we’re gonna need to do that again real soon. 😉

See? Flirting, even early on, doesn’t have to be a big deal. Say only what you're comfortable with and, most importantly, just have fun with it!