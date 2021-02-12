20 'Summer House' Quotes For V-Day Selfies That Are Flirty & Sassy
There's never a dull moment in Bravo's Summer House. The reality TV show cast knows just how to party it up in the Hamptons. Whether the crew's lounging by the pool, having a family dinner, or sipping Loverboy hard tea in the kitchen, there are always plenty of sassy moments going on. All of the flirting and searching for love has viewers excitedly tuning in on a weekly basis, which is precisely why Summer House quotes will make the best Valentine's Day captions for your selfies with your SO.
The Hamptons seems to be a prime spot for summer romance. Take some inspo from Season 5, and treat yourself to a Summer House-themed evening in your own home this V-Day. You could enjoy champagne and kisses in a rosewater bath like Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke with your SO, or drink rosé like you're relaxing by the pool in your swimsuits. Snap a sippin' selfie with your bae that you can post right away with a Summer House quote, like Lindsay Hubbard's line, "I put a spell on you."
Whether you create a V-Day theme with your SO, and post a silly pose along with Kyle's line, "We are perfect for each other," or grab a throwback selfie from a beach vacay you took together, use these Summer House quotes to spread some sass and flirt it up on your feed.
1. "OK, we know his type." — Jules
2. "We’re stronger than we’ve ever been." — Amanda
3. "What you don’t realize is, I put a spell on you." — Lindsay
4. "Life is perfect." — Amanda
5. "We're having fun." — Paige
6. "I know how this is going to end." — Kyle
7. "Never before has it been clearer that we are perfect for each other." — Kyle
8. "Let's turn up, like, let's get the party started." — Lindsay
9. "It is like Mr. and Mrs. Send It, and we are ready to take over America." — Kyle
10. "They're both obsessed with each other." — Paige
11. "Do you wanna hang out with us?" — Kyle
12. "You look fancy." — Carl
13. "You're adorable when you do athletic things." — Hannah
14. "Just me and her is pretty cool, too." — Luke
15. "Did I ever doubt that he was the right person for me? No." — Amanda
16. "I have feelings for you." — Luke
17. "I don't think you can handle a New York girl." — Hannah
18. "If I ask you on a date, what would you say?" — Luke
19. "What if we just, like, eloped?" — Kyle
20. "Total babe." — Carl