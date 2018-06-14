20 Quotes About The Ocean For Your Salty & Sweet IG Captions

It's time to set sail on an epic summer ahead. I don't know about you, but I have some major beach days planned with my bestie, and can't wait to hop aboard a booze cruise with my squad. The ocean is calling, and it's begging us to seas the day, so if you have a few beach outings planned this season, you'll need quotes about the ocean for when you want to post pics on the 'Gram.

Any of these 20 ocean quotes will work perfectly as the caption for your sunglasses selfie when you're lounging on a hammock by the shore. Plus, you'll need them if your family vacay is a Mediterranean cruise or spending a week at a resort in Kauai. So, do yourself a favor and pack a few ocean quotes to use for your summertime adventures.

If you're looking for a romantic date with bae, I suggest you watch the sunset sink below the horizon together. Not only will you find it extra dreamy, but you'll want to capture the moment with a cute pic of you two with the sky in the background. When you're ready to post, you already know your caption game will be strong with these quotes.

1. "My mother told me I had a chameleon soul. No moral compass pointing due north, no fixed personality. Just an inner indecisiveness that was as wide and as wavering as the ocean." — Lana Del Rey

2. "We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea, whether it is to sail or to watch – we are going back from whence we came." — John F Kennedy

3. "The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free." — Unknown

4. "My life is like a stroll upon the beach, as near to the ocean's edge as I can go" — Henry David Thoreau

5. "A woman's heart is a deep ocean of secrets." — Titanic

6. "Ocean air, salty hair.” — Unknown

7. "For her the ocean was more than a dream, it was a place she needed to visit to find herself. And when she returned to the city, you could see the sun in her eyes, the wind in her hair, and taste in the infinite salt on her lips." — Jose Chaves

8. "Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty all at once." — Unknown

9. "My soul is full of longing for the secret of the sea. And the heart of the great ocean sends a thrilling pulse through me." — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

10. "The ocean made me salty." — Unknown

11. "A drop in the ocean. A change in the weather. I was praying that you and me might end up together." — Ron Pop, "A Drop In The Ocean"

12. "If the ocean can calm itself, so can you. We are both salt water mixed with air." — Nayyirah Waheed

13. "She loves the serene brutality of the ocean, loves the electric power she felt with each breath of wet, briny air." — Holly Black

14. "Because there's nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it's sent away." — Sarah Kay

15. "As endless as the ocean, as timeless as the tides." — Unknown

16. "I will cross the ocean for you. I will go and bring you the moon. I will be your hero, your strength, anything you need." — Monica, "For You I Will"

17. "Dance with the waves, move with the sea, let the rhythm of the water set your soul free." — Christy Ann Martine

18. "I think I love the ocean because it’s calm, beautiful, infinite. But also angry, harsh, and magnificent. And that intrigues me." — C.B.

19. "Don’t underestimate the healing power of these three things: music, the ocean, and the stars." — Unknown

20. "The person you think of when you stand in front of the ocean. That’s the person you’re in love with." — Colleen Michele