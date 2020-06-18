Some vacation photos have the power to instantly bring back all the incredible memory from your trip. Sharing that nostalgia with your friends is why you post snapshots on Instagram, paired with witty captions for throwback beach pictures. By walking down Memory Lane together, it's easier to be reminded of what it was like chillin' in the sand, listening to the waves softly crashing in the distance, and basking in the sunshine.

You've got so many great stories to share from your beach day like tossing a football around with your friends, sipping fruity drinks, and building sandcastles that immediately got destroyed when the tide came in. You could retell them all, but when you're posting on Instagram, a caption that's cute and clever is really all you need. That's where these 35 throwback beach quotes will come in handy.

Think of them like your fave pair of sunnies. Pull them out whenever you need them. Whether it's an old shot of you as a kid with your siblings making a splash in the water or a recent #TBT of last year's summer vacay that you never got around to posting. The right caption will mermake your throwback post all the better.

Shutterstock

1. "Who knew the little moments could create such big memories."

2. "I'll never forget the tan line I got from this day."

3. "Wouldn't be surprised if I found sand from this day still sitting at the bottom of my bag."

4. "Now if only I could remember where I put those sunglasses..."

5. "This was right before a big wave got me."

6. "Let's rewind to this moment."

7. "If I could turn back time, this would be my first stop."

8. "Who's ready to recreate this day?"

9. "I wonder if the ocean misses me as much as I miss it."

10. "I know there are so many beautiful places to see, but I would visit this place again if I could."

11. "This was the day I turned into a mermaid."

12. "I wanna be where the mermaids are."

13. "I'm just missing this little sun of a beach."

14. "My heart is telling me to go where the sunshine is."

15. "Dearest beach, I miss you every single day. Love, me."

16. "I haven't been seas-ing the day like I should. I guess it's time for me to go back to the beach."

17. "I just realized what I'm missing, and it's some vitamin sea."

Shutterstock

18. "I for shore need another beach day."

19. "Thank goodness I got this pic or else no one would believe me that this sunset happened."

20. "Just avoiding my responsibilities today by thinking about the past."

21. "Imma catch you on the next wave."

22. "I don't think I've ever left that tropical state of mind."

23. "Hey beach, long time no sea."

24. "You, me, and the sea."

25. "Who has a time machine I can borrow real quick?"

26. "TFW when the mems hit you hard."

27. "Stay wavy, babe."

28. "My people, our place."

29. "This day = perfection."

30. "Looking back and feeling grateful."

31. "I'm so glad I have these pictures to remind myself this day wasn't a dream."

32. "I can still smell the sunscreen."

33. "As you can see, I like long walks on the beach."

34. "Catch me Spritzin' this summer, too."

35. "Here's more proof that life is better at the beach."