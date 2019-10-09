20 Instagram Captions For Your Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Costumes
There are so many iconic celebrity duos you and bae can take on for Halloween: Beyoncé and Jay-Z, William and Kate, Kim and Kanye, and — the celebrity couple people can't seem to stop talking about lately — Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. OK, these two may not be as classic as other Hollywood couples, but taking on these newlyweds for Halloween is one of the most 2019 things you and your boo can do. Of course, you'll also need the perfect Instagram captions for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin costumes. Lucky for you, I've got plenty of material.
The pop star and the model are easier to dress up as than you might think. In fact, you can probably find the perfect costume already hanging in your closet. Bieber is all about beanies, track pants, and plain white tees, while Baldwin can almost always be found with a scrunchie in her hair and giant hoops in her ears. If you're feeling really ambitious, you can even try to take on their wedding looks. But if you want everyone to know for sure who you and your partner are on Halloween, these Instagram captions will certainly help clear things up.
1. "Thanks for making me one less lonely girl."
2. "You are my love, you are my heart, and we will never, ever, ever be apart on Halloween."
3. "What do you mean when you say our Halloween costume isn't the best?"
4. "Could we be more iconic than Justin and Hailey someday? Never say never."
5. "We could be starving, we could be homeless, we could be broke, as long as you love my Halloween costume."
6. "'Cause all I need is a beauty and a beat who can make my couples costume complete."
7. "Your world is my world, and my fight is your fight, my breath is your breath, and your Justin is my Hailey."
8. "'Where are ü now?' — Me texting all my friends on Halloween."
9. "Would honestly rather be chillin' by the fire while we eating fondue tonight, but our costumes are too good not to show off."
10. "Pretty glad my shorty isn't an eenie-meenie-miney-mo lover."
11. "But there's one thing that I know for sure: Our couples costume is better than yours."
12. "Unlike Justin and Hailey's ultrasound, we're the real deal."
13. "Did we really dress up as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for Halloween? You better Beliebe it."
14. "We're going to be better at 70, baby."
15. "Then I saw your face, now I'm a Belieber."
16. "Bae may not have as many tattoos, but I still thinks he makes a pretty convincing J Biebs."
17. "Hailey Baldwin costume recipe: topknot, shades, and convincing bae to dress up as Justin."
18. "'Cause baby, u smile, I smile."
19. "Just call me Mrs. Bieber."
20. "Mark my words: We're winning the best costume award tonight."
I couldn't be happier that these two have officially tied the knot (twice!). Now I just need to convince my SO to dress up as Bieber and plan my perfect Halloween Insta.