1. "Thanks for making me one less lonely girl."

2. "You are my love, you are my heart, and we will never, ever, ever be apart on Halloween."

3. "What do you mean when you say our Halloween costume isn't the best?"

4. "Could we be more iconic than Justin and Hailey someday? Never say never."

5. "We could be starving, we could be homeless, we could be broke, as long as you love my Halloween costume."

6. "'Cause all I need is a beauty and a beat who can make my couples costume complete."

7. "Your world is my world, and my fight is your fight, my breath is your breath, and your Justin is my Hailey."

8. "'Where are ü now?' — Me texting all my friends on Halloween."

9. "Would honestly rather be chillin' by the fire while we eating fondue tonight, but our costumes are too good not to show off."

10. "Pretty glad my shorty isn't an eenie-meenie-miney-mo lover."