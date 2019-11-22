20 Instagram Captions To Use On Your First Vacation As A Couple

Every relationship has milestones that are worth celebrating: the first time you say "I love you," the first time you meet each other's families, and — of course, maybe the most fun one — your first vacation together as a couple. Traveling together is a big deal, and it should be treated like one. Once you shake off the jet lag and the sand, you'll want to get a cute photo together, and no post is complete without a clever caption. But coming up with Instagram captions for your first couples' vacation pictures shouldn't be stressful — you're on vacation, after all. Luckily for you, I've come up with a few ideas for vacation captions that will let you mark this major milestone so you can get back to relaxing with your sweetie.
Maybe you two are doing a casual weekend getaway. Maybe you're backpacking through Europe for a month. No matter the duration or location of your vacation, a clever caption will take your trip pics from adorable to works of art. Though you don't want to rub both your getaway and your new bae in your followers' faces, I have a feeling they'll be more willing to double tap that couples' vaca pic when you add one of these short and quippy captions.