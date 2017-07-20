Nothing screams “summer” quite like the serene waves crashing on the shore and a long stretch of white, sandy beach. The right picture and Instagram caption for your tropical vacation can instantly whisk you away yo paradise — even if the closest you’ll get to the beach is looking at it on your phone. A good photo of the beach may even inspire some of your followers to book their own dream vacations.

Personally, I love making my friends a little jealous when it comes to my tropical travels via my Instagram snaps, and I bet you do, too. That’s why I’ve come up with a list of the 30 best Instagram captions for tropical vacations, so you don’t have to spend any of your hard-earned getaway thinking about anything other than relaxing.

The island life is a scene a lot of people only dream of as they sit in their classrooms and cubicles, counting the minutes until the weekend. The struggle, plus the FOMO, is definitely real. And in the dead of winter, there’s nothing like wishing you were oceanfront with a perfectly refreshing drink, cool breeze, and seemingly endless sunshine.

If you’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to travel to a place where your toes are constantly in the sand, the ocean is your backdrop, and a refreshing drink can occasionally be spotted in your hand, you’re pretty much obligated to share your beautiful photos with your friends and fam back home. They may not be at the beach with you, but the right pic can make them feel that way. I mean, pics of it didn’t happen, amirite?

As you bless your Instagram feed with your tropical vacay photography, consider a few of these epic Instagram captions to accompany those rockin’ beachy pictures.

Shutterstock

1. “Sunshine on my mind.”

2. “Good times and tan lines.”

3. “Girls just wanna have sun.”

4. “A life without love is like a year without summer.” — Swedish Proverb

5. “The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever.”

6. “Summer lovin’.” — Grease

7. “No one likes shady beaches.”

8. “Here comes the sun.” — The Beatles, “Here Comes The Sun”

9. “Summer break. Where you drink triple, see double, and act single.”

10. “Tropic like it’s hot.”

11. “Trippin’ on skies, sippin’ waterfalls.” — Troye Sivan, “Youth”

12. #RestingBeachFace

13. “All we need, really, is a change from a near frigid to a tropical attitude of mind.” — Marjory Stoneman Douglas

14. “Passports and pineapples.”

15. “Live a bikini kind of life.”

Shutterstock

16. “Go coconuts.”

17. “Good vibes happen on the tides.”

18. “The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free.”

19. “Every summer has a story.”

20. “All you need is a good dose of vitamin sea.”

21. “Tropical nights are hammocks for lovers.” — Anaïs Nin

22. “Dreams are made of sun and sand.”

23. “Changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes.” — Jimmy Buffett, “Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes”

24. “Kinda pissed about not being a mermaid.”

25. “Palm trees, ocean breeze, salty air, sun-kissed hair, endless summer, take me there.”

26. “I followed my heart, and it led me to the beach.”

27. “The two basic items necessary to sustain life are sunshine and coconut milk.” — Dustin Hoffman

28. “Cherish sunsets, wild creatures, and wild places. Have a love affair with the wonder and beauty of the earth.” — Stewart Udall

29. “You are the piña to my colada.”

30. “A pineapple a day keeps the worries away.”