Over the years, yoga has rapidly grown in popularity, especially when it comes to all of the picture-perfect poses gracing the feeds of Instagram users everywhere. And while it's important to note that the ancient practice is about so much more than getting into impressive-looking asanas, it's still a ton of fun to snap photos of your favorite poses and share them with your friends and loved ones on social media. TBH, though, coming up with Instagram captions for yoga pics is always the hardest part. But don't worry, fam — I've got you covered.

Whether you're taking a gorgeous sunset shot of your downward dog, collaborating with your BFFs for a rad partner yoga pic, or getting upside down all on your own for a wildly awe-inspiring inversion snapshot, there's a yoga Instagram for everyone, friends, and thinking up a killer caption is what ties everything together.

So, the next time you're itching to share a little piece of your time on the mat with the world, here are 20 captions that will oh-so-perfectly complement just about any pose you gracefully strike. Namaste, yogis!

1. "Yoga. Because punching people is frowned upon." — Unknown

2. "The very heart of yoga practice is 'abyhasa' - steady effort in the direction you want to go." — Sally Kempton

3. “Most people have no idea how good their body is designed to feel.” —Kevin Trudeau

4. “Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life.” — B.K.S. Iyengar

5. "Some days you eat salads and go do yoga. Some days you eat cupcakes and refuse to put on pants. It's called balance." — Unknown

6. “I was looking for someone to inspire me, motivate me, support me, keep me focused… Someone who would love me, cherish me, make me happy, and I realized all along that I was looking for myself.” — Unknown

7. “Yoga is not about touching your toes. It is what you learn on the way down.” — Jigar Gor

8. "Yoga class helps me calm down from the agonizing stress of trying to get to yoga class on time." — Unknown

9. “The quality of our breath expresses our inner feelings.” — T.K.V. Desikachar

10. “The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” — Rumi

11. “Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured, and endure what cannot be cured.” — B.K.S Iyengar

12. "If you fall, I'll be there" — Unknown

13. "It's astounding how much one's stress level goes down with the simple act of switching from skinny jeans to yoga pants." — Unknown

14. “One of the fundamental principles of yoga: a small action done repeatedly can make an enormous difference.” — Dr. Timothy McCall

15. "Yoga is the stilling of the changing states of the mind.” — Patanjali, The Yoga Sutras

16. ”Be at least as interested in what goes on inside you as what happens outside. If you get the inside right, the outside will fall into place.” — Eckhart Tolle

17. “Remember, it doesn’t matter how deep into a posture you go – what does matter is who you are when you get there.” — Max Strom

18. "Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion." — Rumi

19. "All that makes you fragile and fierce and clever and powerful and wounded and creative and layered and thoughtful and moody and spiritual and wild and damaged, can be described in one single word: lovely." — Beau Taplin

20. “Inner peace begins the moment you choose not to allow another person or event to control your emotions.” — Unknown