Experimenting with new and unique kinds of yoga seems to be all the hype lately. From goat yoga, to beer yoga, to chocolate yoga, I'm convinced that the line will never, ever be drawn. However, if you're not exactly into getting drunk on your mat, or including a furry farm animal in your practice, doing acro yoga with a friend is still a ton of fun. Including some simple partner yoga poses into your practice is a great way to build trust, a deeper connection with your BFF or lover, and simply have a freaking blast together.

While much of the partner yoga that you probably see on Instagram can look challenging AF, and maybe even like a low-key disaster waiting to happen, there are actually a few beginner poses that are a lot easier than they look.

Ideally, you should try to make it to a beginners' acro yoga class to err on the side of safety, but if you can't, don't sweat it! These beginner poses can still be done in the comfort of your own home, as long as you're mindful and communicative with your yoga pal.

The next time you want to spice up your yoga practice, phone a friend and try these five partner poses that are sure to bring you and a loved one closer together, in more ways than one.

1 Twin Tree Pose Yoga Practice Videos - Yoga Vidya on YouTube Tree pose can be a tough pose to balance in when you're flying solo, but adding a partner into the mix will provide loads of additional support and stability. Make sure that both you and your buddy's standing legs are rooted and stable. Rather than dumping all of your weight onto one another, try using your own balance and core strength to stay upright. Tree pose strengthens the thighs, calves, ankles, and spine, so sharing this asana with a friend will leave you both feeling incredibly strong, rooted, and balanced.

2 Buddy Boat Pose Bryan Flanders on YouTube Boat pose is an incredible core-strengthener, and trying it out with a partner is a great way to take your mind off that heat in your abs that's keeping you guys upright. This is a playful pose that requires trust, focus, and balance, and yes, you'll probably fall out of it a couple of times when you're just starting out. However, this will teach you both how to laugh at yourselves (and maybe even each other), and to simply try again until you achieve the pose. Feel the good energy flowing between the two of you, and don't forget to breathe!

3 Downward Dog With Handstand Acroyoga and Meditation on YouTube I know this dynamic pose might seem super intimidating and impossible to achieve, but trust me, it's a lot easier than it looks. Make sure that the person who's in downward dog is stable and secure, and if you're the one going into the handstand, begin by placing one foot, followed by the other, on your partner's sacrum (aka their lower back), while your body moves into an "L" shape. You can test out your balance by lifting one leg at a time, but make sure that you try to keep your back as straight as possible throughout. Remember to always communicate with your partner throughout the whole process, but especially when you're ready to come down from your handstand. Pro tip: Make sure you don't give them a swift "love" kick as you come down, you feel me?

4 Plank Stack Anastassiya Suslik on YouTube Plank stacks might look super intricate and difficult, but in reality, they're super simple. The biggest thing to keep in mind is this: Before you embark on this one with your buddy, you'll want to make sure you both are pretty confident in your core strength. This bad boy is just as much about trust as it is about those abs. Make sure that you engage your shoulders, and really focus on tightening your abdominal area. Remember to keep breathing as you hold the pose, and there's no harm in cheering each other on as you strike your pose. You've got this!