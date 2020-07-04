On Friday, July 3, Hamilton: An American Musical released to Disney+ for subscribers to the streaming service. The live recording featuring the original Broadway cast was initially set to release in theaters in October 2021, but was moved up in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans were extremely excited for its release on Disney+, and Lin-Manuel Miranda even held a Hamilton watch party to celebrate the film. Twitter has been on fire since the musical dropped, and here are 20 Hamilton film memes that add even more fun to the show.

Miranda was the first to announce the news that Hamilton would be coming to Disney+, posting a Tweet on May 12 that read, "It's only a matter of time... Our Hamilton film. THIS July 3rd. On Disney+." Since then, fans were counting down the days until they would be able to stream the musical. Filmed in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, the Hamilton film includes all of the original stars, including Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Jonathan Groff as King George, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and eight Drama Desk Awards, and the love for the musical hasn't slowed down in the years since it debuted.

So many people have been tweeting their love for Hamilton and the show's writer-composer-producer-star, Miranda:

All Hamilton fans know it's time to turn up the volume during the climax of "Wait For It:"

And although the show has had a devoted fanbase for years, for many people, the Disney+ film was the first time they'd ever gotten the chance to see Hamilton:

Some people can't get enough:

Basically, there is no time for intermission:

Hamilton is bringing on so many emotions:

Some people are bringing up how timely it was to release Hamilton the day before the 4th of July:

Disney+ gave Hamilton a PG-13 rating and removed some of the curse words to meet rating expectations of the Motion Picture Association and its family-friendly guidelines on the streaming platform. While some thought the change might take away from the show's dynamics, it doesn't appear to have caused an issue with fans. Miranda gave his thoughts on Hamilton's censorship in a tweet, agreeing it doesn't take away from the show.

To watch Hamilton on Disney+, you'll need to gin up for a subscription. Disney+ subscriptions start at $6.99 per month.