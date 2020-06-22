The 'Hamilton' Movie Trailer For Disney+ Will Give You Serious Chills

Five years ago, Hamilton shook the theatre world when it debuted on Broadway. But even though musical lovers across the world fell in love with the show's soundtrack, it is significantly more difficult to catch a live production... especially when it became the most in-demand phenomenon of the moment. Well, now everyone can finally get the Hamilton stage experience, because Disney+ will broadcast a filmed version of the musical very soon. To get fans even more pumped, the Hamilton movie trailer for Disney+ recently came out, and it includes several iconic moments.

Disney+ released the official trailer for its Hamilton film during the 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday, June 21. The one-minute clip is only a brief look at the upcoming movie, but it is definitely a powerful one for fans of the musical. Leslie Odom Jr.'s part in the show's opening number "Alexander Hamilton" underscores a montage of moments from the stage show, and then the song shifts to Renée Elise Goldsberry's big number, "Satisfied." The short clips in the trailer highlight the show's original Broadway cast, including Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Goldsberry as Angelica Shuyler, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Schuyler, and of course, the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the lead role of Alexander Hamilton.

The movie was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, during the height of Hamilton's popularity. Originally, Disney was planning to release the filmed version of Hamilton in theaters in the fall of 2021, but the studio decided to significantly move up the release date and shift from a theatrical release to a streaming release in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the movie will hit Disney+ on Friday, July 3, pinning it to Fourth of July weekend.

Hamilton isn't the only Miranda project theatre fans are excited for. The playwright's first Broadway musical In the Heights is being adapted into a film, which is slated to be released next summer. The movie will star Hamilton breakout Anthony Ramos, and Miranda himself will appear in a small role.

Look for Hamilton to appear on Disney+ on July 3.