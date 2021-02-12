When it comes to Gossip Girl, there are so many dramatic moments fans can’t get enough of. But, in between the gossip and drama, your favorite characters never fail to showcase their love with grand romantic gestures and heartfelt speeches, which you can totally channel yourself IRL. All you need are some fun photo ideas to create with your SO, along with these Gossip Girl quotes for Valentine's Day captions that'll show your partner all the love.

Attending a V-Day party at the Waldorf penthouse with your SO and the Gossip Girl cast would be a total dream. But, a Gossip Girl-inspired date night at home with your sweetheart can be just as spectacular. Capture some special moments with your partner for the 'gram, and pair them with just the right quotes from Blair Waldorf or Serena van der Woodsen. You'll be sure to catch just as much attention on your feed as Blair or Serena always do in the series.

Create some new memories this Feb. 14. Dress up in your most runway-ready outfits for cocktails. As you sip, chat, and snap a selfie, pretend you and your SO are hanging out in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Pair your pic with Serena's line, "I know we're too young to talk about forever, but that's what it feels like." Even if you just want to keep things simple, enjoy a relaxing night on the couch and read a novel together. Post your cozy snap along with Blair's line, "Say it and I’m yours," or any of these 20 Gossip Girl quotes that best fit your evening plan.

1. "Just one kiss. Then, we can know without a doubt." — Dan

2. "I know we're too young to talk about forever, but that's what it feels like." — Serena

3. "Three words, eight letters. Say it and I’m yours." — Blair

4. "You're one of the good ones, you know." — Serena

5. "Tell me you love me." — Blair

6. "I can't stand the thought of you with anyone else." — Chuck

7. "You're the love of my life." — Serena

8. "Because I know, no matter what, I want to be with you." — Serena

9. "If you ever need anybody to talk to, or not talk to, I'd be happy to do either." — Dan

10. "It wouldn't be my world without you in it." — Blair

11. "If two people are meant to be together, eventually they'll find their way back." — Chuck

12. "I'm really happy to be here with you right now." — Dan

13. "I don't want you going anywhere. I couldn't bear it." — Blair

14. "Nobody's ever looked at me the way you just did." — Serena

15. "I love you so much. It consumes me." — Blair

16. "I like you... only you." — Dan

17. "There's nothing you could ever say to make me let go." — Blair

18. "You helped me be somebody that I was more proud of." — Serena

19. "You're my family. What is you is me." — Blair

20. "I know you better than anyone." — Dan