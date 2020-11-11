While Gossip Girl hasn't spotted S, Queen B, or Lonely Boy in years, the Upper East Side rumormonger is back in business with a new class of dramatic prep-school kids. HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl has officially begun filming, and it looks like the series will pay homage to the original show in a big way. Look no further than the newly released photos of the Gossip Girl reboot cast filming at the Met for proof of that.

After months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated Gossip Girl sequel series finally began filming at the start of November, and the cast wasted no time recreating what is probably the most iconic image from the hit teen series. Serena, Blair, Chuck, Nate, and the rest of the Upper East Siders made New York City their playground, and their favorite spot to deal with all their drama was perched on the vast steps leading up to the city's beloved Metropolitan Museum of Art. It was on these stone stairs that Blair (and later, Jenny) held court with her minions, the whole gang would meet up for lunch, and Serena and Blair would have some of their most emotional convos.

It looks like the setting will be just as important in the reboot, because the first images of the new production show the whole cast posted up in that very spot.

Some other first-look pics of the reboot show the cast dressed to the nines for an event.

The set photos seem to confirm that while the show is set in the modern day with a fresh cast, it will still have similar vibes to its iconic predecessor. The reboot will take place in the same universe as the first Gossip Girl, but eight years after the original show's ending, so the characters may know about and mention Serena, Blair, or Dan — and the door could be open for the original stars to make cameo appearances in the future. At the moment, the only member of the original cast confirmed to be making a comeback in the new show is Kristen Bell, who will once again serve the unseen voice of Gossip Girl.

The Gossip Girl sequel series is slated to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2021.