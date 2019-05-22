I'm someone who likes to buy straightforward tops, bottoms, dresses, jumpsuits, and the like and then layer more playful accessories on top of them. If I had to choose just one jewelry style to rock for the rest of my life it would hands down be cute hoop earrings. They come in both minimal and maximal styles, meaning there's a hoop for literally any aesthetic you're going for, and their shape is super classic and will never go out of style. Hoops are also kind of like the charm bracelets of earrings — they can be strung with an array of beads and charms that range from playful to elegant, meaning their design possibilities are endless.

If you're looking to freshen up your summer look, hoops are therefore an awesome place to start. You can get in on both the pearl jewelry trend and the shell jewelry trend via a pair of circular charm-strung earrings, delighting your inner mermaid in the process. If you want to try something less sea-centric and seasonally-specific, acetate hoops in every color of the rainbow plus tortoise are the accessory du jour. Below, check out 20 pairs of stellar hoops that will set your head spinning.

Under The Sea NATURAL PEARL HOOP EARRINGS $20 | Zara Buy Now I used to think pearls were stuffy and overly prim but the ways in which they're being reimagined — like in hoop form! — feel throughly modern.

Natural Instincts BP Chunky Wood Hoop Earrings $19 | Nordstrom Buy Now For something a bit more unexpected, opt for wooden hoops.

Get It Twisted Studio Hoop Earrings $30 | Free People Buy Now Classic silver hoops get a playful update thanks to a slight twist and chunkier design.

Hearts Of Gold Gold-Plated Heart Mini Hoops $39 | & Other Stories Buy Now If you want a minimal hoop that still packs a unique punch, try out a style strung with a small charm.

Orange Crush Kenneth Jay Lane Orange Hoop Earrings $40 | Saks Off Fifth Buy Now Kitsch has never looked cooler! These orange earrings are all kinds of fun and would add major personality to any look.

Glitterbug Shashi Electric Hoop $33.60 | Shopbop Buy Now Looking at these hoops is like looking into a pool glittering under the sun. The perfect summer earrings? I think so.

Extra Fancy Ella Pearl Statement Hoop Earring $20 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Hoops you can wear to a wedding, brunch, music festival, wherever.

Beach Babe Madewell Shell Mini Hoop Earrings $18 | Nordstrom Buy Now Do you think you'll be able to hear the sound of the ocean with these little guys dangling off your earlobes all day?

Circles of Love Bayberry Hoop Earrings $38 | Free People Buy Now These are beyond rad! Thanks to their unconventional materials and out-of-the-box design, they completely redefine what a statement hoop looks like.

Go For Gold Annelise Hoop Earrings $38 | Anthropologie Buy Now For if you want straightforward gold hoops with a subtle twist.

Baby Blue Madewell Earrings, Main, color, FEATHER BLUE Acetate Hoop Earrings $22 | Nordstrom Buy Now Pastel everything is always huge for summer, so pair these with a cotton candy sweater and faded denim and you've got yourself a dreamy look.

Mixed Bag PEARL AND STONE HOOP EARRINGS $20 | Zara Buy Now Bring the rainbow full circle with these colorful pearl and stone earrings.

Round & Round AVA & AIDEN Thin Tortoiseshell Resin Hoop Earrings $25 | Saks Off Fifth Buy Now Match your tortoise sunnies to these thin resin earrings and you'll look sleek AF.

Gold Standard Gia Chunky Hoop Earring $14 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Literally — standard gold hoops.

The Life Aquatic Shell Charm Hoop Earrings $25 | & Other Stories Buy Now Adorned . with miniature gold shell charms, these small hoops are perfect for vacation.

Bead It Baublebar Giana Beaded Hoop Earrings $36 | Nordstrom Buy Now Thanks to the striped of white beads wrapped around them, these gold hoops boast an especially summery feel.

Draw Straws Raffia hoop earrings $10 | Bershka Buy Now Nothing screams spring and summer more than raffia, so why not pick up a pair of woven hoops for the upcoming season?

Living Coral COLORFUL HOOP EARRINGS $20 | Zara Buy Now Another nod to the deep blue sea in earring form.

Garden Party AVA & AIDEN Goldtone Flora & Fauna Wavy Hoop Earrings $25 | Saks Off Fifth Buy Now These floral hoops are incredibly sweet and unique — think of them as miniature bouquets for your ears.