20 Cute Hoop Earrings Under $50 That'll Throw Your Summer Style For A Loop
I'm someone who likes to buy straightforward tops, bottoms, dresses, jumpsuits, and the like and then layer more playful accessories on top of them. If I had to choose just one jewelry style to rock for the rest of my life it would hands down be cute hoop earrings. They come in both minimal and maximal styles, meaning there's a hoop for literally any aesthetic you're going for, and their shape is super classic and will never go out of style. Hoops are also kind of like the charm bracelets of earrings — they can be strung with an array of beads and charms that range from playful to elegant, meaning their design possibilities are endless.
If you're looking to freshen up your summer look, hoops are therefore an awesome place to start. You can get in on both the pearl jewelry trend and the shell jewelry trend via a pair of circular charm-strung earrings, delighting your inner mermaid in the process. If you want to try something less sea-centric and seasonally-specific, acetate hoops in every color of the rainbow plus tortoise are the accessory du jour. Below, check out 20 pairs of stellar hoops that will set your head spinning.
Under The Sea
NATURAL PEARL HOOP EARRINGS
$20
Zara
I used to think pearls were stuffy and overly prim but the ways in which they're being reimagined — like in hoop form! — feel throughly modern.
Natural Instincts
BP Chunky Wood Hoop Earrings
$19
Nordstrom
For something a bit more unexpected, opt for wooden hoops.
Get It Twisted
Studio Hoop Earrings
$30
Free People
Classic silver hoops get a playful update thanks to a slight twist and chunkier design.
Hearts Of Gold
Gold-Plated Heart Mini Hoops
$39
& Other Stories
If you want a minimal hoop that still packs a unique punch, try out a style strung with a small charm.
Orange Crush
Kenneth Jay Lane Orange Hoop Earrings
$40
Saks Off Fifth
Kitsch has never looked cooler! These orange earrings are all kinds of fun and would add major personality to any look.
Glitterbug
Shashi Electric Hoop
$33.60
Shopbop
Looking at these hoops is like looking into a pool glittering under the sun. The perfect summer earrings? I think so.
Extra Fancy
Ella Pearl Statement Hoop Earring
$20
Urban Outfitters
Hoops you can wear to a wedding, brunch, music festival, wherever.
Beach Babe
Madewell Shell Mini Hoop Earrings
$18
Nordstrom
Do you think you'll be able to hear the sound of the ocean with these little guys dangling off your earlobes all day?
Circles of Love
Bayberry Hoop Earrings
$38
Free People
These are beyond rad! Thanks to their unconventional materials and out-of-the-box design, they completely redefine what a statement hoop looks like.
Go For Gold
Annelise Hoop Earrings
$38
Anthropologie
For if you want straightforward gold hoops with a subtle twist.
Baby Blue
Madewell Earrings, Main, color, FEATHER BLUE Acetate Hoop Earrings
$22
Nordstrom
Pastel everything is always huge for summer, so pair these with a cotton candy sweater and faded denim and you've got yourself a dreamy look.
Mixed Bag
PEARL AND STONE HOOP EARRINGS
$20
Zara
Bring the rainbow full circle with these colorful pearl and stone earrings.
Round & Round
AVA & AIDEN Thin Tortoiseshell Resin Hoop Earrings
$25
Saks Off Fifth
Match your tortoise sunnies to these thin resin earrings and you'll look sleek AF.
Gold Standard
Gia Chunky Hoop Earring
$14
Urban Outfitters
Literally — standard gold hoops.
The Life Aquatic
Shell Charm Hoop Earrings
$25
& Other Stories
Adorned . with miniature gold shell charms, these small hoops are perfect for vacation.
Bead It
Baublebar Giana Beaded Hoop Earrings
$36
Nordstrom
Thanks to the striped of white beads wrapped around them, these gold hoops boast an especially summery feel.
Draw Straws
Raffia hoop earrings
$10
Bershka
Nothing screams spring and summer more than raffia, so why not pick up a pair of woven hoops for the upcoming season?
Living Coral
COLORFUL HOOP EARRINGS
$20
Zara
Another nod to the deep blue sea in earring form.
Garden Party
AVA & AIDEN Goldtone Flora & Fauna Wavy Hoop Earrings
$25
Saks Off Fifth
These floral hoops are incredibly sweet and unique — think of them as miniature bouquets for your ears.
Surf's Up
River Way Hoop Earrings
$28
Free People
Who knew pukka shells would once again be the jewelry charm du jour? I love this pair of beaded hoops featuring the shell in silver form.