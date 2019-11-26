20 Captions For Pics Of Bae With Your Nieces & Nephews That Are Super Cute
No matter how long you've been seeing someone, if they love spending time with your sibling's kids as much as you do, knowing some adorable captions for pics of bae with your nieces and nephews can help you up your likes as you spread the love. Whether you celebrate a holiday with all your friends and family or invite a big crew to your Sunday night dinner, bringing together all the people you care about can be the best feeling ever. From creating new memories to retelling old stories, spending time with your loved ones is a guaranteed overload of happiness and wholesomeness.
And while your mindfulness app may tell you to ~live in the moment~, taking a moment to share your happiness on social media can be a great way to include your family and friends from far away places. If your other siblings couldn't make it to a party or your favorite aunt and uncle live in a different country, posting a sweet snap of your boo with your family can make everyone feel like they're celebrating together.
And if you're looking for the perfect way to frame a sweet picture, here are 20 captions for snaps of your boo with your sibling's kids.
- You can go now, *Sibling's name* we got this all under control.
- Our rightful place at the Kid's Table.
- Like if you think *Partner* and *Niece/Nephew* should get matching footie pajamas.
- All my favorite humans.
- Pretty sure they like *Partner's name* more than they like me.
- Before this picture, they all asked me for juice boxes.
- Ah, finally *Partner* found someone in my family to talk to about politics.
- If you were single, this would be your "Not my kid," Tinder pic.
- Smiling because these aren't our kids.
- BAE stands for Best Auntie Ever, right?
- *Partner* has this same outfit at home.
- Don't tell *Sibling's name* that we snuck you extra dessert.
- Sugar, spice, and everthing niece (and nephew!)
- We loved you before you were born, and we love you more and more everyday.
- On our first date *Partner* said they weren't "Great with kids." Yeah, right.
- We love these kids, and we think they're starting to come around to us!
- Breaking news: *Niece/Nephew* finally remembered *Partner's Name*
- When you get older, you'll start to wish you still got nap time.
- The #wholesomecontent you've all been waiting for.
- Update: They're still the cutest things ever. (The kids, not *Partner's name*)