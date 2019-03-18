If you're the "cool" aunt who loves spending time with your niece, you wish every moment spent with them could last forever. Being an aunt is one of the greatest titles ever. You're both a role model and best friend to that adorable little human. Every time you're together is basically prime time for #CoolAunt memories, so you'll want to keep some cute Instagram captions for nieces handy.

You take your job of being an auntie very seriously. You're not only the best babysitter ever, but it's a chance for you to feel nostalgic as well. You're always down for any fun that is to be had — whether that may be going to the zoo, playing dress-up, having a tea party, or having a field day in the park. Whatever's on the agenda, you also want to snap plenty of pics to remember it all. Nieces grow up so fast, so make sure you're soaking up every moment together by posting those pics on Instagram.

When it comes time to pair your pic with a caption, don't put playtime on hold to think of one. Instead, use any of these 25 cute quotes, so that you can get right back to being princesses and having the best time ever with your favorite kid in the world.

1. "Happiness is spending time with this little one."

2. "Cool aunts host tea parties and invite all the stuffed animals."

3. "Too much cuteness to handle."

4. "The best aunts aren't substitute parents, they're co-conspirators." — Daryl Gregory

5. "Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." — A.A. Milne

6. "Here together or miles apart, a niece like you stays in my heart."

7. "My niece is brilliant and beautiful, and obviously, takes after me."

8. "To have a niece as wonderful as you makes me one of the lucky few."

9. "I'm not just a regular aunt, I'm a cool aunt."

10. "My favorite little human."

11. "Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So today is my new favorite day." — A.A. Milne

12. "As your aunt, I will guide you, love you, and spoil you."

13. "She got it from me."

14. "Being a sister is priceless, but being an aunt is an honor."

15. "If you think I'm cute, you should see my niece."

16. "Warning: This pictures has cuteness overload."

17. "My favorite person in the entire world calls me 'Aunt.'"

18. "TBH, we are the best aunt-niece pair in the world."

19. "I never dreamed I would be a super cool aunt, but here I am crushing it, because of you."

20. "Leather jacket twinning."

21. "It's the little moments."

22. "With you, I get to play with fairies, ride with unicorns, swim with mermaids, and fly to the moon."

23. "There's this girl... she kinda stole my heart, she calls me Auntie."

24. "I may have not carried you for nine months, but I will spend the rest of my life loving you, protecting you, and doing whatever I need to make you happy."

25. "Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have always will."