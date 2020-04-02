20 Billie Eilish Memes That Perfectly Capture Your Dark Sense Of Humor

Billie Eilish knows a thing or two about going viral. Her first experience with stardom came shortly after she released "Ocean Eyes" on SoundCloud in 2015. Thousands of fans circulated the song praising Eilish's vocals, leading her to get a record deal. Flash forward to 2019, and "Bad Guy" not only became her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, but also her first song to score several Grammy Awards. Now, millions of fans shower Eilish with adoration online. Whether they're praising her new single or her priceless reactions at award shows, fans tweet about it all. These 20 Billie Eilish memes have dominated the Twitterverse, and, after seeing them, you'll want to bookmark them all.

Following the success of "Ocean Eyes," Eilish continued to release a series of singles and EPs before finally dropping her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March 2019, which includes the hit single "Bad Guy." Since the song was constantly played on radio stations for months, fans couldn't get one particular line out of their heads, leading to some hilarious memes.

During the chorus, Eilish sings,

I'm that bad type/ Make your mama sad type / Make your girlfriend mad tight / Might seduce your dad type / I’m the bad guy, duh.

Fans replaced the final lyric with iconic lines from their favorite celebrities and television and film moments that begin with "I'm..." to put a hilarious twist on the song. If you're looking for a laugh, take a look at the best ones below because they're everything.

MadMemeMan on YouTube

Meme Of The Week on YouTube

Apart from Eilish's lyrics, the singer's fashion statements, red carpet moments, and award show appearances have inspired plenty of funny and relatable posts on Twitter.

For example, fans couldn't help but compare Eilish's black and green Grammys outfit to other celebrities' notorious ensembles.

Fans also compared themselves to Eilish by hilariously pointing out how the star won five Grammys in one night at the age of eighteen.

Then, there was Eilish's priceless reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig presenting Eminem's performance at the Oscars. Fans paired the funny face Eilish made with some relatable situations in their own lives.

Her confused expression during Eminem's performance was also comedy gold.

Eilish's naturally funny responses to situations always make for incredible memes, like the ones below.

In conclusion, Eilish is the ultimate meme queen, and fans love it.