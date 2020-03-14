17 Creepy Billie Eilish Lyrics For Instagram Captions That Somehow Make Perfect Sense

Billie Eilish is unapologetically herself, and with that comes music that is so different from the rest. Eilish is changing the game when it comes to pop music, and breaking boundaries is her specialty. This also means she sprinkles in just the right amount of weirdness within each song. Fans have grown to love her unique lyrics, and, quite frankly, your next Instagram post wouldn't be complete without some Billie Eilish energy. These creepy Billie Eilish lyrics for Instagram captions are here to amp up your social media game.

Between packing her own life experiences between song verses, and incorporating inspiration from her brother Finneas in every writing session, Eilish's lyrics are slightly sinister, and a little strange in the best way possible. Her debut full-length album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was inspired by Eilish's life-long experiences with night terrors. So, it's no surprise lyrics featured on many tracks were on the darker side, and her song titles were equally as dark.

Regardless of whether you're gearing up to post a fierce selfie, thirst trap, or even a wholesome couple pic, if you just feel the need to inject some eeriness into it, Eilish has the perfect Instagram caption for that.

From "All Good Girls Go To Hell"

1. Once the water starts to rise and heaven's out of sight, she'll want the Devil on her team"

2. "All the good girls go to hell, 'cause even God herself has enemies"

From "My Strange Addiciton"

3. "Don't ask questions, you don't wanna know"

4. "Bite my glass, set myself on fire, can't you tell I'm crass?"

5. "Deadly fever, please don't ever break/Be my reliever 'cause I don't self medicate"

From "Bury A Friend"

6. "Today, I'm thinkin' about the things that are deadly"

7. "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?"

8. "Why aren't you scared of me? Why do you care for me?"

From "Xanny"

9. "I can't afford to love someone who isn't dying by mistake"

From "No Time To Die"

10. "I should've known I'd leave alone, just goes to show that the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe"

11. "Fool me once, fool me twice, are you death or paradise?"

From "Bad Guy"

12. "White shirt now red, my bloody nose sleepin', you're on your tippy toes, creepin' around like no one knows"

From "You Should See Me In A Crown"

13. "Tell me which one is worse, living or dying first, sleeping inside a hearse"

14. "Count my cards, watch them fall, blood on a marble wall, I like the way they all scream"

From "When The Party's Over"

15. "I've learned to lose you, can't afford to, tore my shirt to stop you bleedin', but nothin' ever stops you leavin'"

From "Ilomilo"

16. "The friends I've had to bury, they keep me up at night"

17. "I might break if you're gonna die, not by mistake"