Right now, it's that lonely time of year when Bachelor Nation goes quiet. All the roses sit in lush gardens, not yet picked for Rose Ceremonies. Fantasy Suites sit empty, waiting for guests with date cards to occupy them. But even though fans need to wait a little longer until The Bachelor returns to their screens in January, they can still enjoy a little piece of the fandom in another form. There are plenty of Bachelor Nation podcasts that run all year long and are perfect for fans who want even more drama and romance to keep them entertained.

Dedicated members of Bachelor Nation will remember what a big role podcasts played in the drama of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. When both John Paul Jones and Derek Peth were interested in dating Tayshia Adams, they ended up as full-blown rivals, which resulted in JPJ criticizing Derek for talking about his Bachelor-themed podcast. Unfortunately for JPJ, Derek is far from the only Bachelor Nation alum with a podcast, and beyond those projects, there are even more podcasts run by viewers. So yeah, JPJ should probs stay away from this list, but fans who want to listen to more Bachelor Nation stories should read on for some of the best podcasts to add to their lineups.

1. 'The Betchelor' As mentioned, Derek Peth hosts this show alongside Betches Media social producer Kay Brown. With a combo of recaps and interviews with Bachelor alums, this show gives you tons of the Bachelor Nation info you need.

2. 'Bachelor Happy Hour With Rachel & Ali' Former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno provide their unique insight on the Bachelor franchise in what they call "the one and only official Bachelor podcast."

3. 'Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe' Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe interviews big names in Hollywood and lots of her fellow Bachelor Nation alums on her personal podcast.

4. 'The Viall Files' Former Bachelor Nick Viall offers all his dating insight on this podcast. He also welcomes lots of other alums like Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Becca Tilley, and Kaitlyn Bristowe as guests.

5. 'Here To Make Friends' HuffPost This HuffPost podcast isn't hosted bu any Bachelor alums, but instead by journalists and Bachelor fans Emma Gray and Claire Fallon. They "lovingly snark and recap" all the latest episodes, and aren't afraid to dig into the franchise's "feminism fails."

6. 'Help, I Suck At Dating' Even after starting a relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes at the end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, Dean Unglert continues to host this show, in which he bemoans the struggles of dating. He's joined by co-hosts and Bachelor Nation alums Vanessa Grimaldi and Jared Haibon, as well as many guests from the franchise.

7. 'The Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast' This show is hosted by two of Bachelor Nation's biggest icons, former Bachelor Ben Higgins and "The Crier" of The Bachelor Season 19, Ashley Iaconetti. They recap episodes of the franchise's shows as well as interview celebrities and other former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants.

8. 'Bachelor Party' Bachelor Party comes from The Ringer and features host Juliet Litman engaging with each episode of the Bachelor franchise shows in extreme detail. Guests on the show include franchise stars, Bachelor Nation superfans, and some of her colleagues from The Ringer.

9. 'Rose Buds: The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever' Eddie and Lynn Ravert are the brother-and-sister duo at the heart of this podcast, and their big personalities make this one a super-fun listen.

10. 'Let's Talk About it... With Taylor Nolan' Taylor Nolan combines her expertise from studying psychology with her experience on The Bachelor to dive into topics like mental health, relationships, and personal development with celebrities and experts.

11. 'Mouthing Off With Olivia Caridi' Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Caridi became known for her speaking her mind when she was on Season 20 of The Bachelor, and she puts that reputation to good use on this show. Caridi interviews "reality stars, actors and actresses, influencers and YouTube stars to get the latest in entertainment."

12. 'I Don't Get It' Ashley Iaconetti keeps herself very busy podcasting thanks to this second show, which she hosts with her sister Lauren and reality TV producer Naz Perez. The three women weigh in on all kinds of racy topics "with no filter or shame."

13. 'Rosecast' For anyone who (wrongly) thinks dudes don't watch The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, this podcast hosted by two men makes it clear there are male fans out there. These two best friends recap every episode with plenty of sincere interest.

14. 'Will You Accept This Rose?' You might know actress Arden Myrin from shows like Insatiable and Shameless, but she also devotes much of her time to being a Bachelor Nation superfan. She hosts this podcast on which she discusses all the latest episodes alongside other celebrities who love the franchise.

15. 'Chatty Broads With Bekah & Jess' Alums Bekah Martinez and Jess Ambrose sit down each week to share their many opinions and to discuss all the latest happenings in Bachelor Nation.

16. 'The Snatchelor' Margo Oshry and her sisters have built careers as Instagram influencers, but Margo also keeps up her side project of recapping all the Bachelor franchise shows on her podcast.

17. '2 Black Girls, 1 Rose' Hosts Natasha and Justine call this podcast the show in which "two Black-*ss girls invade the whitest show on Earth." On it, they offer candid and insightful recaps and commentary on all the Bachelor Nation series.

18. 'Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad' Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After making it all the way to be the runner-up in Season 19 of The Bachelor and also joining the show for Season 20, Becca Tilley moved on to host this podcast with her best friend. The show features their thoughts on everything from relationships to their favorite TV shows.

19. 'Your Favorite Thing With Wells & Brandi' Alum Wells Adams has another gig in addition to his bartending duties on Bachelor in Paradise: hosting this podcast alongside Brandi Cyrus (yes, Miley Cyrus' sister) in which they talk about all the things they love. The occasional Bachelor Nation alum also drops in to join them from time to time.