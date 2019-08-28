It's no secret that Bachelor franchise alums often helm their own podcasts after searching for love on TV. On them, they dissect their relationships, the franchise's latest shenanigans, and what life is like for former reality show contestants. Running a podcast has become an almost inevitable milestone for many of these folks, but on Bachelor in Paradise, John Paul Jones made it clear he wasn't too pleased with Derek Peth's audio ventures. After JPJ brought it up multiple times, fans not in the know can't help but wonder: What is Derek's podcast on Bachelor in Paradise? The Betchelor has kept him active in the franchise before his return to the franchise.

Derek first entered the Bachelor universe on JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette season, but he wouldn't appear on TV again until a year later, when he joined Season 4 of Paradise in 2017. There, he met and fell in love with contestant Taylor Nolan, who he proposed to on the season's reunion show. The couple later broke up in June 2018, eventually leading to Derek's appearance on Season 6 of Paradise. After falling for Demi Burnett and then later supporting her in her relationship with Kristian Haggerty, Derek began to pursue Tayshia Adams in Week 4, which upset her longtime admirer John Paul Jones.

The tension between the two men culminated at the televised wedding of Paradise alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson. JPJ accused Derek of taking advantage of women, saying Derek had spoken about being able to pursue hookups with fans thanks to his fame. (Derek has not responded to Elite Daily's request for comment on the matter.) According to John Paul Jones, Derek also frequently mentioned his podcast to him, and even offered a guest spot to JPJ, who was apparently very uninterested in participating. While it probably wasn't his intention, JPJ bringing up Derek's podcast actually interested fans in the creative endeavor even more.

Along with Betches Media social producer Kay Brown, Derek co-hosts The Betchelor podcast, which focuses on recapping each franchise episode and poking fun at contestants' silly sayings. On the podcast's social media channels, the hosts also live-tweet episodes and upload short clips reacting to the show. No matter how you feel about Bachelor-related podcasts, Derek and Kay's take on what could have been between Bachelorette Hannah Brown and singer-songwriter Jed Wyatt is totally accurate.

JPJ mentioning the podcast in a negative light so many times had loyal Betchelor listeners revolting online, and the podcast's own Twitter account clapped back in full force with several self-deprecating tweets.

Hours after releasing a video of herself dancing with Bachelorette favorite Tyler Cameron, Kay tweeted, "I was on the VMAs red carpet, was lifted in the air by [Tyler], and had my podcast mentioned on Bachelor in Paradise like 8 times. All this happened within 24 hours. Can’t wait to hit rock bottom tomorrow."

As of Aug. 28, Derek has yet to comment on this fiasco online, but a new episode of The Betchelor is due out later in the day. Fans will have to wait and see if Derek spills about his side of the argument, but judging by this reaction to John Paul Jones' rant, Derek might have plenty of new listeners tuning into his story.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 2, on ABC.