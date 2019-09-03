It was the fight heard 'round the world when John Paul Jones interrupted Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's wedding festivities to give Derek Peth a piece of his mind. Both men had been pursing Tayshia Adams during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, and JPJ got super competitive with Derek. In fact, he got so angry with him that their fight carried over from the wedding all the way into the following days at the resort. Their fight in the Sept. 2 episode got even more explosive, and these tweets about Derek and John Paul Jones' fight show just how wild it was to watch.

While JPJ had gone on a date with Haley Ferguson, he remained focused on his feelings for Tayshia. However, even more than his feelings for Tayshia, he seemed most preoccupied with how wrong Derek was for her.

"Derek's intentions are not pure. Tayshia's not looking for a guy like Derek," JPJ said to the camera. He explained he simply had an instinct that gave him a bad feeling about Derek, the same way animals know to "fly south for the winter." He also said he was worried about Derek manipulating Tayshia.

"He's a fraternity brother who is here to take advantage of women. I don't have a lot of claims to substantiate that, but Derek is a fraud. That is a fact," JPJ said.

While JPJ was talking about his issues with Derek, Derek explained to Haley that JPJ was more interested in Tayshia than her. That pushed Haley to confront JPJ and tell him she didn't want to be used as anybody's backup option.

JPJ had a pretty heated conversation with Haley, but that was nothing compared to the blowout fight he had once Derek asked him to talk privately. Derek said he wanted to "gain some understanding" about how their friendship had turned sour. JPJ shot back that Tayshia had chosen him, not Derek, while Derek pointed out that JPJ doesn't get to make decisions for her.

JPJ told Derek he had an "impeccable reputation" and Derek asked JPJ to stop getting in his face. JPJ laughed at that request, which was a bit... odd, to say the least.

While Derek and JPJ were fighting, the rest of the Paradise crew was watching. It's bad enough having an audience for your argument, but it's even worse to have the girl you're fighting over witness it all. Tayshia seemed to be really turned off by the whole thing, so it looks like both Derek and JPJ might have been the losers of this fight. "They were arguing like school children. After all this, I might be ready to move on," Tayshia said.

After all the fighting between JPJ and Derek, Tayshia seemed ready to completely move on for a totally fresh start with someone new. In fact, she was hopeful she would get to go on a date with newcomer Matt Donald, but unfortunately she wasn't chosen. Instead, she appeared to remain stuck in the Derek-JPJ love triangle she "didn't even want to be in" — at least for now.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on ABC.