19 Disney Captions For Couples Who Are Living Their Very Own Fairy Tale

Once upon a time, there was a cute AF couple who just wanted to take a selfie to remember the moment. However, when the time came to post that pic on the 'Gram, they just could not come up with the perfect caption. Obviously, I'm talking about you and your bae, and if you're both Disney lovers like me, you might want to consider some Disney captions for couples.

Growing up, you may have wanted to be a princess. I know I wanted all my dishes to talk, birds to serenade me, and a Fairy Godmother to pop up whenever I needed to get dressed. Whether you loved Belle, Ariel, Mulan, Pocahontas, or all of the above, you always dreamed of having your very own happily ever after one day. Now that you've found your own boo, you need a caption for your couple pics that perfectly match your vibes. That's where I come in as your Fairy Godmother to bibbidi bobbidi you with these 19 Disney quotes.

Use them for your next Lady and the Tramp-style date night with pasta. Or perhaps, you and bae are going to one of the parks and want to snap a selfie in your Mickey ears. Make sure to get a snap in front of either Sleeping Beauty or Cinderella's castles, too. That way you'll look just like the princess you always dreamed to be — castle and all.

1. "All at once everything looks different, now that I see you." — Tangled, "I See the Light"

2. "They say if you dream a thing more than once, it's sure to come true." —Sleeping Beauty

3. "Let me share this whole new world with you." — Aladdin, "A Whole New World"

4. "So this is love. So this is what makes life divine." — Cinderella, "So This Is Love"

5. "Yes, you’ll be in my heart. From this day on, now and forever more." — Tarzan, Phil Collins, "You'll Be in My Heart"

6. "You’re the best thing I never knew I needed." — The Princess and the Frog

7. "You mean more to me than anyone in this whole wide world." — Peter Pan

8. "All you need is faith, trust, and a little pixie dust." — Peter Pan

9. "You don't spell [love]. You feel it." — Winnie the Pooh

10. "Can you feel the love tonight?" — The Lion King, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight"

11. "It don't take a word, not a single word. Go on and kiss the girl." — The Little Mermaid, "Kiss the Girl"

12. "Love is an open door, with you!" — Frozen, "Love Is an Open Door"

13. "When I’m with you I don’t feel so alone." — Hercules

14. "You're the one, the one I've been looking for." — The Little Mermaid

15. "For it is plain as anyone could see. We're simply meant to be." — The Nightmare Before Christmas

16. "Any day spent with you is my favorite day." — Winnie the Pooh

17. "Some people are worth melting for." — Frozen

18. "I choose you." — Aladdin

19. "Look at the skies, they have stars in their eyes on this lovely bella notte." — Lady and the Tramp, "Bella Notte"