18 Thanksgiving Instagram Captions To Use If You're Single & Cranberry Saucy

Don't be fooled by the monsoon of incoming couples pictures — the holidays are a great time to celebrate your own darn self. Whether you just called it off with a long-term boo or you've been playing the field for a while, these Thanksgiving Instagram captions if you're single will make you feel saucier than the cranberries, guaranteed.

No matter your romantic status, social media an be a sweet way to connect with friends and family all over the globe. From sharing a candid snap of your dad dancing in the kitchen to posting a cute selfie of you and your baby sisters, Thanksgiving is a time to think about everything you're grateful for and share your feelings with the world around you. Maybe you pretend to be into the "big game" to feel closer to your cousin Brian, or perhaps you help your grandmother peel the carrots for the roast. You can even take some time to think about all the reasons you're a stellar superstar, and how lucky your friends and family are to have you in their lives. Just saying.

Whatever the case, if you're a party of one this Turkey Day, here are 18 Instagram captions to use on Thanksgiving.

