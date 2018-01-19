18 Quotes For Your 2018 Women's March Posters To Make Your Voice Even Louder

The world watched in awe last year in 2017 as the first Women's March quickly became the largest single-day protest in history. This year, the momentum is in full force to send the same message loud and clear: Women are not backing down and we will never stop fighting for equality. A huge success of the Women's March last year was the fact that all people who participated had the opportunity to make their voices heard, either by showing up to support or by writing the messages important to them and showcasing them proudly on their posters as they marched in solidarity. Social media can attest to the fact that many of the quotes for Women's March 2018 posters last year were smart, real, candid, and powerful. This year, it's safe to assume they'll be even more poignant as we continue the fight into 2018.

If you aren't already familiar, the Women's March is a political movement that aims to fight for and call out injustices while advocating for change. Last year, the Women's March Alliance orchestrated its first march in Washington D.C. and had approximately 750,000 people in attendance, according to its site. These efforts were mirrored across the world, with an estimated 4 to 5 million people turning out to protest worldwide.

This year, the Women's March will take place in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 21. There will also be two additional women's marches to take place the day before on Saturday, Jan. 20 in New York City and in Washington D.C. If you're not living in one of these major cities, you can search for other sister marches nearby. This weekend is about making a collective statement for change; women may approach the event with their own individual stories, and write a new story with all of these supportive people around them advocating for the same cause. There are tons of ways to get involved even if you can't attend a march this weekend. Showing support can be done whether you're marching or not, and if you are attending, here are some strong quotes to get you started, so you can make your own powerful message this weekend. Remember, make it strong, make it loud, and make it inclusive.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

1. "Little girls with big dreams become women with vision." — Unknown

2. "When women support each other, incredible things happen." — Unknown

3. “My country 'tis of thee, demand civil liberties — Unknown

4. "My body, my choice." — Unknown

5. "Feminism is the radical notion that women are people." — Marie Shea

6. “Grab the patriarchy by the balls." — Unknown

7. "A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman." — Melinda Gates

8. "Slay in your lane." — Unknown

9. "Lead like Harriet, Think like Maya, Challenge like Rosa." — Unknown

10. "We are the granddaughters of witches you weren't able to burn." — Tish Thawer

11. "A girl should be two things: who and what she wants." — Unknown

12. "Be the game changer." — Unknown

13. "Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve." — J.K. Rowling

14. "A woman's place is in the revolution." — Unknown

15. "Where there is unity there is always victory." — Publilius Syrus

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

16. "The essence of the beautiful is unity in variety." — Felix Mendelssohn

17. "No hate, no bigotry, no Muslim registry!" — Alicia Keys

18. "Hear us roar." — Unknown

Regardless of where or if you are attending the Women's March, make sure you're further promoting that aspect of unity on a daily basis. Girl power is an integral part of life at home, in the workplace, with your friends, and with strangers — so let's remind people what it really means this weekend.