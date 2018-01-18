Throughout the weekend of Jan. 20, 2018, the historic Women's March is coming back for round two, and people are expecting an impact and turnout that matches — or possibly exceeds — last year's original marches. Last January, a number of organizations were formed to help empower female activism and education in response to the current administration taking office. In major cities such as Washington D.C., New York City, and Los Angeles, as well as smaller cities and towns across the globe, millions of people marched for women's rights (among other things). While the marches will be held in a large number of cities this year, here's how to donate to the Women's March if you can't get there in person.

The marches that will happen across the United States are free of charge and welcome for anyone to join. However, in order for them to be successfully arranged and carried out, the nonprofit organizations need donation funds. The Women's March is hosting the Power To The Polls event, which will be in Las Vegas, Nevada on Jan. 21, to kickoff a national 10-state tour that will help both voter registration and female candidates running for office in certain swing states. For those that can't make it out to Las Vegas but still want to help, you can donate here to the kickoff event.

March Forward Virginia (MFV) was formerly known as the Women’s March on Washington, which helped organize the 2017 women’s march in D.C that had one of the largest turnouts of all marches last year. They use donation money for equipment and restrooms, among other things to keep the march afloat. In partnership with March On, the two organizations are raising money together for the upcoming Jan. 20 march at Lincoln memorial. There's an official donation page here for the march, but also a GoFundMe started by March Forward Virginia 2018. The GoFundMe has raised $16,407 out of their $20,000 goal.

The Women’s March in Chicago will be hosting its own “March to the Polls” on January 20, 2018 as well. Their donations go towards an education fund for the Chicago Foundation for Women, which helps educate and equip women in civic life to bring about change in the Chicago area and across Illinois.

Another big march will be happening in Los Angeles, brought to you by the Women's March LA foundation. The Los Angeles march, which brought about 750,000 last year, will have a number of celebrity guest speakers and sponsors such as the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. You can donate to the cause here.

You can also donate to the Women's March Alliance, which is the nonprofit group that is organizing the Women's March on New York City for the second time this year. The group determined that last year's march cost about $60,000 to organize, so they are collecting donations to help make this year's march happen again. It is projected to have one of the biggest turnouts in the U.S. On their donation site, they write, "Your donations help cover expenses such as volunteer training, permits and insurance, stage and equipment and other materials needed to make the march safe and successful."

These are just a few of the major marches that will be happening this upcoming weekend, Jan. 20. Organizations all over the country will be coordinating hundreds of more marches on smaller scales that still need donations in order to be successful. On this Women's March directory map, you can check out what marches are in close proximity to your city and how you can get involved.