When it comes to your partner's bday, you always like to pull out all the stops. After all, your boo deserves a baller celebration that not only shows how much you care but also reminds them of how loved they are. While less than a year ago, that might've meant gathering dozens of friends at your home, in your backyard, or at a local bar, a virtual hang is arguably the safest option right now. Fortunately, there are plenty of Instagram captions for your partner's Zoom birthday party that are just as fun and festive as the celebration itself.

BTW, it's worth noting that there are lots of perks to a Zoom bday bash. For one, you can include all friends, relatives, and coworkers in the festivities, no matter where they live. Not only that, but you can save some serious cash on food and drinks, and you can rest assured that everyone's health and safety isn't compromised while they're toasting to your SO. While a virtual party have its limitations — namely, you won't be able to hug your guests or physically clink glasses — you can still enjoy a lot of the same traditions. Putting decorations, singing happy birthday, blowing out the candles, and dancing the night away is all still on the table.

Naturally, if you can pull off a killer Zoom party for your partner, you'll probably want to brag about it on the 'Gram. So, get your Zoom confetti background ready, prep that party playlist, and choose from one of these clever captions to keep the celebrations rolling on social media.

1. The coronavirus couldn't cancel this cutie's big day.

2. Socially distanced celebrations mean more cake for us. #FTW

3. Thank goodness for high-speed WiFi, homemade cupcakes, and trusty friends who are down to get weird from afar.

4. This bday party was sponsored by Zoom, Truly, and Drake Radio.

5. Surround yourself with friends who will still dance with you from many miles away. Happy birthday, my love.

6. Ain't no party like a virtual party.

7. Happy birthday to my favorite weirdo, who's managed to make 2020 way brighter.

8. The best part about a Zoom birthday party? We don't have to share the champagne.

9. Bday mood for my boo: "We don't need no guest list. Everybody's invited." — Ariana Grande

10. It may not have been the celebration I originally had in mind, but that's the thing — you make every party feel special! Cheers to you, boo.

11. Zoom birthday motto: Keep calm and celebrate till the dawn.

12. Masks are the new party hats.

13. Tonight we're gonna party (separately) like it's 2019.

14. Cheers to all the friends near and far who hopped on Zoom to celebrate my favorite human.

15. #NoFilterNeeded for these screenshots... the Zoom birthday was just that epic.

16. Who knew celebrating at home could be so fun? HBD to the GOAT.

17. Perks of a Zoom bday bash: We never put on pants.

18. Happy Birthday to the only person I'd want to quarantine with.