17 Thirsty Tweets About Keanu Reeves That’ll Make You Say "Same"
If there's one man in Hollywood who's gotten everyone talking lately, it's Keanu Reeves. Seriously, Reeves has made a bit of a comeback since his latest film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, hit theaters in May 2019. But although Reeves has always been somewhat of an enigma, this time his big comeback is for another reason. People are literally thirsting over the actor, and these tweets about Keanu Reeves prove it. It's like the world just discovered that Reeves is a certified hottie and always has been. Hello, new Keanu stans! Welcome to the club!
Awe over Reeves is nothing new. After first making waves in the late '80s on the film Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures, he pretty much became a big-screen staple. If you're late to the party, watch The Matrix (all of 'em!) and The Lake House at the very least, and you'll get it. Mainstream lust over the actor was dormant for a few years, as he tends to keep his private life pretty, well, private. But it was his brief appearance in the latest Netflix original rom-com, Always Be My Maybe, that set the thirst in motion. Whether it's his good looks, charm, or fact that he is somewhat of a mystery compared to other celebrities, Reeves is the hottie of the moment (for like, the hundredth time), and it makes total sense.
If you, too, have found yourself pulled in by his magnetism and mysterious charm, you're not alone. Read on for the best and thirstiest tweets about Keanu Reeves. Then grab some water because your thirst will only get worse. Sorry, not sorry!
2. It's just the truth.
4. That's on ME.
One woman literally convinced her mother she was dating Reeves. Honestly, I get it.
7. Wouldn't we all?
9. This might be the best, though.
12. So wise.
17. Yes. He. Can.
Reeves is in the midst of a renaissance, and honestly, he's earned the title of "Internet's Collective Boyfriend." If you haven't hopped aboard the Reeves Thirst Train Express, you might as well get on now! The thirst is real, and it isn't going anywhere. Hold on tight.