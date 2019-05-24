Let's get real: We all have at least one celeb crush that we fantasize about being with in real life all the time. Over the course of my years, my celeb crushes have been Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, and Cole Sprouse. Everyone daydreams about being with their celeb crush at some point, but some people are more creative with their imaginations. For example, this woman convinced her mom she was dating Keanu Reeves, and honestly, she's my new hero.

32-year-old Keanu Reeves super-fan Zahra Haider recently decided to have a little fun with the fact that her mom didn't know who Reeves was. So, she decided to play a little prank on her by texting and saying she had a new boyfriend: Keanu Reeves. Little did she know that the text exchange would soon go viral, and her mother's response would have people all across the internet obsessing over how cool and sweet she was.

"Mom," Haider texted her mother according to the screenshots she shared on Twitter, "Just wanna let you know that I'm in love. His name is Keanu Reeves. Please give me ur blessings." At that point, it's important to note that Haider's phone showed a missed call from her mother, but then, her mom texted her back. And really, you should see the exchange for yourself:

However, once Haider realized that her mom really, truly thought she was dating a run-of-the-mill hottie named Keanu Reeves, she told her the truth. Still, it's a pretty epic tale. Haider tells Elite Daily her love of Reeves comes from his good qualities, and TBH, she has a point. "Keanu Reeves is an angel of a human being," she says. "He's not pretentious, he doesn't try to be anything he's not and all the stories I've heard of him are about him being extremely kind and caring. That's what I'm looking for in a man," Haider continues. "Also," she adds, "he's a Virgo (same as me)." She makes some great points, but really, the best part of her prank was her sweet mother's response.

"I was honestly genuinely surprised at my mom's approval of him!" Haider says. "As a brown immigrant mother she chose to uplift my happiness over hers and it was so special and touching. That kind of support is rare in South Asian families and I wasn't expecting it at all," she explains. "I feel so proud of her growth and honored to be able to look up to her." Ugh, could this story get any sweeter? Seriously, Haider's mom sounds like a queen.Who knows? Maybe Reeves will see her tweet and reach out! No dream is too big, people! It honestly seems like anything is possible these days.

Haider's prank honestly ended up being totally worth it. It allowed her to bond with her mom, and proved that all she wants is for her daughter to be happy. Who knew that pretending to date Keanu Reeves could make such an awesome impact? Get it, girl!