25 Tweets About Keanu Reeves' Cameo In 'Always Be My Maybe' That Will Make You LOL

Always Be My Maybe is a sweet and funny love story about two childhood friends who drift apart and then rediscover one another at vastly different places in life, but a little more than halfway through, it also becomes a surprising comedic vehicle for none other than Keanu Reeves. Reeves' cameo may only last for a small portion of the movie, but it is so massively hilarious that it has become one of the many reasons why viewers are recommending the movie to everyone they know. These tweets about Keanu Reeves' cameo in Always Be My Maybe show just how much everyone is obsessed with Reeves fully embracing his comedic chops.

In Always Be My Maybe, childhood besties Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) reconnect as adults after a big falling out when they were teenagers. Although the chemistry between them is palpable, Sasha is still trying to hold onto her emotionally (and physically) distant fiancé Brandon (Daniel Dae Kim) and Marcus is living the bohemian life with his eccentric, enthusiastic girlfriend Jenny (Vivian Bang). When Sasha finally calls thinks off with Brandon, it looks like things are all set for her happy ending with Marcus... until she meets Keanu Reeves (playing himself) at a cast party that she catered.

And then we are hit with a one-two punch of pure comedic bliss courtesy of Keanu Reeves playing a pretentious, ridiculous, condescending version of himself that is just straight-up transcendent. His first scene sees Reeves pulling focus at an uncomfortably high-end restaurant as he grinningly demeans Marcus throughout a double date with Sasha and Jenny. After dinner, the group plays an enhanced game of Truth or Dare at Reeves' apartment that results in Reeves breaking a vase over his head and Marcus punching the actor in the face.

And Keanu Reeves' impact on the movie also reached to the soundtrack, as Marcus records a new song with his band Hello Peril about his belligerent night with the actor called "I Punched Keanu Reeves." The hilarious rap track performed by Randall Park plays over the end credits, and it is available to stream on Spotify.

Always Be My Maybe is available to stream on Netflix now.