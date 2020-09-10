"I hate bringing myself to orgasm," said no one ever. Self-pleasuring feels good and is good for you, and IMO, if you're not already putting your hand down your pants, then you should try it. Whether you like to get off with the help of toys, erotic fiction, or pornography, masturbating is a top-notch way to put your own pleasure first. And even if you're a rock star at reaching climax, there's always a way to spice up your next ménage à moi sesh. I've got some suggestions for sexy songs to listen to while masturbating, and these tunes are sure to make your toes curl.

Self-pleasuring is empowering, and some of the best songs to listen to while buffin' your muffin are about self-love. It doesn't matter whether you're boo'd up or single as a Pringle — masturbation gives you an opportunity to celebrate your own sexuality without depending on others to satisfy your needs (and, more importantly, without having to satisfy their needs). Maybe something slow and steady is most likely to turn you on. Perhaps you need an upbeat bop to get into the mood. Whatever your looking for, these songs are worth a listen next time you're lovin' on yourself.

1. "Joan Of Arc" By Bishop Briggs Ain't the reason, I'm cocky / I make myself feel sexy / Fanning myself, I'm stanning myself / I love me so much I put my hands on myself Need a confidence boost? Then this song is for you.

2. "Love Myself" By Hailee Steinfeld I'll take it nice and slow / Feeling good on my own without you, yeah / Got me speaking in tongues / The beautiful, it comes without you, yeah Fact: No one understands your needs better than you.

3. "Touch Of My Hand" By Britney Spears 'Cause I just discovered / Imagination's taking over / Another day without a lover / The more I come to understand / The touch of my hand Um, did anyone else totally miss the meaning of this song when it came out in 2003? No? Just me?

4. "Kicks" By FKA Twigs When I'm alone / I don't need you / I love my touch / Know just what to do Find a bop more empowering than this one. I dare you.

5. "Body Of My Own" By Charlie XCX I'm in control / My hands are shakin' / My skin's getting wetter / I'm coming close / It's overloading / I'm walking with fire Whew. Is it hot in here, or is it just me?

6. "Party For One" By Carly Rae Jepsen I'll be the one / If you don't care about me / Making love to myself / Back on my beat It may take two to tango, but it only takes one to get it on.

7. "SMS (Bangerz)" By Miley Cyrus Yeah yeah, you say you love me, I ain't fooling with that / They ask me how I keep a man, I keep a battery pack Players < Vibrators

8. "Fingers" By P!nk When it’s late at night and you're fast a sleep / I let my fingers do the walking / I press record, I become a fiend / And no one else is watching / I let my fingers do the walking Having an SO doesn't necessarily mean having all your needs met. Just saying.

9. "Feelin Me Right Now" By Kelly Rowland I'm so feelin' me right now / Think I fell in love, fell in love in the club tonight / I'm so feelin' me right now / I wanna take her home, take her home / 'Cause I know I'll love her right Is there anything hotter than falling in love with yourself?

10. "Feeling Myself" By Nicki Minaj & Beyoncé Never left but I'm back at it, and I'm feelin' myself, jack rabbit / Feelin' myself, back off, cause I'm feelin' myself If this song doesn't turn you on, then I don't know what will.

11. "I Don't Need A Man" By The Pussycat Dolls I don't need a ring around my finger / To make me feel complete / So let me break it down / I can get off when you ain't around Who needs a ring when you have a finger?

12. "Sex With Me" By Rihanna Sex with me is amazing, with her it'll feel all right / The sex doesn't get any better, make it long, let it be all night / I know, I know, I make it hard to let go / Tonight, all night, I'm Monroe / Even if I'm alone *fans self frantically*

13. "Sexxx Dreams" By Lady Gaga Heard your boyfriend was away this weekend / Wanna meet at my place / Heard that we both got nothing to do / When I lay in bed I touch myself and think of you Everyone needs a little inspiration, right?

14. "Let Me Get Me" By Selena Gomez Diving in ferociously, dancing intimately / I'm so connected to me / In the dark I'm letting go, so anonymously / I guess this is what it feels like to be free If you're looking for something a little upbeat, Selena Gomez is always a good idea.

15. "Scuse Me" By Lizzo I don't see nobody else / 'Scuse me while I feel myself This list wouldn't be complete without a song from the queen of self-love.

16. "Tick Tock" By Mabel & Clean Bandit Feat. 24kGoldn I don't need no other, I'm satisfied / Doing it on my own / Only takes one lover to change your vibe / Ain't that the way it go It's so cute when other people think you depend on them for pleasure.

17. "Tonight" By Summer Walker Can't even play it cool / Thinkin' about them nights I would've rather been with you / Tonight / I wanna have some good fun tonight / I wanna get into somethin' tonight / I just wanna make up for lost time Even if you don't have your (wo)man, you always have the company of your hand.