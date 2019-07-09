When you're in a happy, healthy relationship, your partner can often feel like your own personal cheerleader. If you two make a solid team, there's nothing like having someone you love in your corner. Of course, just like there will be times when you need your partner to be there for you, there will also be times when they'll need you to do the same for them. Even something as simple as keeping a few “good luck” texts to send your partner in your back pocket when they have a big day ahead can make a huge difference.

Maybe they have a big job interview lined up, or a sporting event they compete in. They might have a big exam for school, or have to deal with extended family they aren't too fond of. Whatever the case, if you can't physically be there with them, sending a sweet "good luck" text can be a nice way to lift their spirits. Whether you chose to keep it short and sweet, or go for the drama and send a whole love letter, the logistics aren't that important. What matters is that you show your partner you care for them, and that you have their back.

For the perfect "good luck" text to send your partner, read on. So many options!

1. You've got this, babe!

2. You were made for this!

3. Don't doubt yourself, because I believe in you, so you should, too.

4. I'd tell you "good luck," but you're so prepared you don't need any!

5. Take a deep breath and center yourself.

6. You're going to do amazing, don't sweat it!

7. Hey, I know you're stressed, but everything is going to be OK. You are so capable and I know you've got this. So be confident in that, and in yourself.

8. No matter what happens, I'm here for you.

9. You are going to do so well. Can't wait to celebrate when you get here ;)

10. Good luck, babe! I love you and am so proud of you for making it this far!

11. Break a leg, love!

12. You are going to blow them away!

13. Just be yourself, and remember how freaking awesome you are!

14. Don't forget it took Oprah decades to get where she is. Don't put too much pressure on yourself.

15. If you can get through this, you can get through anything. Stay strong and good luck!

16. You have been preparing for this for so long and you are completely ready. Take a minute to go over everything and then go wow them, babe! Good luck.

17. I'm so proud of you. Now, go kill it!

Letting your partner know you're thinking of them and have their back no matter what is so important, especially when they could use some words of encouragement. While it might seem like just a "good luck" text to you, it could mean the world to them. One motivational message can make all the difference.