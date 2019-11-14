15 Encouraging Texts To Send Your Partner When They've Got A Big Day

A partner isn't just someone you can depend on to kiss you, cuddle you, and take cute solo shots of you on vacation. A great relationship tends to provide just as much support as it does passion. You and bae are a team, and you should have each other's backs, even when the going gets tough. Both of you will inevitably face stressors and challenges, and the best kind of SO is one who knows how to cheer you on. Even if you only have time to send your partner encouraging texts before a big day, a thoughtful message can really help lift their spirits.

Maybe your SO has an important test or intimidating presentation coming up. Maybe they're feeling nervous for their impending job or internship interview. Though I'm sure they'd love to receive an elaborate gift basket or spa day certificate from you, a short and sweet message of support can sometimes mean just as much. As OMI once sang, "Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader. She is always right there when I need her." If you want to be there for your bae, here are a few motivational texts you can send to keep them calm, cool, and collected.

Funny Texts Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images Laughter is the best medicine, so why not relieve your parter's anxiety with a little humor? Here are a few texts to make even the most nervous SO crack a smile. "As the great Michael Scott once said, 'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. — Wayne Gretzky'"

"Kylie Jenner managed to monetize 'Rise and Shine.' If that doesn't inspire you, then I don't know what will."

"If you get nervous, just pretend you're Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. And if that doesn't work, just pretend you're Meryl Streep."

"Take on today with the confidence of Joey Tribbiani trying to speak in French."

"If you made it through season three of Riverdale, then you can make it through today."

Sweet Texts It never hurts to remind your boo just how much you care, and they could definitely use a reminder if they're feeling tense. These cute texts might help put them at ease. "You make me unbelievably proud, today and every day."

"You're amazing and that will never change, no matter what happens today."

"Remember: You've worked hard for this, and you couldn't be more prepared if you tried."

"If I wasn't me, then I'd be jealous of me for dating someone as smart and accomplished as you."

"I would wish you good luck, but I know you don't need it."

Uplifting Texts If you feel like your SO needs a confidence boost, try giving them a little #inspo to make it through the day. One of these texts might provide them with the optimism they need to thrive. "A diamond is just a lump of coal that did well under pressure. You've got this!"

"You are Beyoncé, always. You're going to slay today."

"You smell like pine needles and have a face like sunshine. Go get 'em, tiger!"

"Make like a proton and be positive. You have nothing to worry about."

"Go get that 🍞🥖🥐 today."