Christmas is quickly approaching, but your holiday plans might look a little different this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Even if you can't host a holiday party IRL, you can still connect with your friends and family via Zoom. To spruce up your virtual gathering, check out these 17 Christmas tree Zoom backgrounds.

Hosting a virtual party is the safest way to celebrate the holidays with people outside your immediate household, according to the holiday guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 16. The CDC identifies virtual celebrations as the lowest risk, while in-person gatherings with anyone outside your household are listed as moderate- to high-risk activities.

Thankfully for virtual partygoers, you can easily transport yourself to a festive scene by swapping your background on Zoom. Royalty-free image services such as Pixabay, Pexels, or Unsplash offer plenty of images you can use for your background. To use them, download the image to your computer or right-click on the image from its blog site to save. Then, launch Zoom and go to Settings, click Backgrounds & Filters, and select the plus sign (+) on the virtual background tab to upload the image of your choice. Here are some Christmas tree Zoom backgrounds to get you started.

1. Red Christmas

This Christmas tree background features a Christmas tree and gifts in front of a festive red background.

2. Christmas Tree Lights

You can light up your virtual celebration with this glowing Christmas tree lights background.

3. Christmas Tree Living Room

It'll feel just like Christmas Eve at home with this Christmas tree in the living room background, which features plenty of gifts waiting to be unwrapped.

4. White Christmas

You don't have to head out of the house to enjoy this winter wonderland on a snowy day.

5. Holiday Dinner

If you're hosting a virtual dinner, you'll want to check out this holiday dinner background, which has a Christmas tree in the distance.

6. Santa Christmas Tree

This background features a special appearance from Santa decorating the Christmas tree.

7. Christmas Tree at Night

Add a cozy feel to your virtual meeting with this scene of a Christmas tree at night.

8. Ornaments

This close-up of a Christmas tree features beautiful blue and white ornaments.

9. Fireplace Christmas Tree

Catch a seat by the fireplace this holiday with this background, which includes a comfy armchair, stockings hanging on the mantle, and a Christmas tree.

10. Christmas Tree Face

If you're looking for a silly background, this Christmas Tree face background will certainly have your pals laughing.

11. Merry Christmas

You can wish your virtual party guests a "Merry Christmas" with this festive ornament.

12. Reindeers

This background features three Christmas trees and two reindeers to light up your virtual celebration.

13. Decorating The Tree

This Christmas tree background features a Santa-inspired get-up with a red velvet skirt and red and white striped stockings, as someone decorates the tree.

14. Cat Under The Tree

This Zoom background for the holidays features a decorated Christmas tree and a cat lounging underneath it.

15. Flocked Trees

This Christmas tree background from Williams-Sonoma has everything you need to create a cozy holiday atmosphere, with flocked trees and a white and red color scheme.

16. Walt Disney World Tree

This holiday background from Walt Disney World features the giant decorated tree outside of its Epcot.

17. Christmas Tree At The Wilderness Lodge

If you're looking for a Disney-inspired holiday background, this view from inside the Wilderness Lodge will make you feel SO ready for the holidays.

With so many Christmas tree backgrounds out there, it'll be easy to find one that suits your aesthetic for all your holiday Zoom hangouts.

