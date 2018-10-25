16 Memes About Living With A Partner That You’ll Want To Hang On The Fridge

There's no wrong or right time to decide you're ready to move in with your partner, but there is a right time to look at memes. That time is all the time. Whether you've just started living together or have shared a space for while, these memes about living with a partner will hit close to home. The home you now both share. In sickness and in health, in Bachelorette season and in wedding season. Although, small pet peeves, like trails of dirty laundry or leaving lights on when you go to work, pale in comparison to the joys of living together (and the joys of paying half the rent and utilities, holla!) it's easy to get frustrated or flustered when first living with your special someone.

Moving in together is a big step in a long-term relationship. There's nothing casual about splitting your water bill or joint grocery shopping, let alone trying to find space for both party's clothes. With the little stresses that can come in any living situation, it can be healthy to take time to step back and laugh. From fighting over phone chargers, to blanket stealing, and feeling pressure to choose where to eat (getting secondhand anxiety just thinking about that one) here are 16 memes you'll want to print out and hang in your joint abode.

1 Swiper, No Swiping! supercoolmemes2 on Instagram Learn to share or you're sleeping in a sleeping bag.

2 The Daily Dish mmeme_star_123 on Instagram Maybe somebody could do the dishes. For once.

3 If It Looks Cute On me, It's Mine, Right? Sharing is caring! And hey, it saves some laundry time.

4 I'm Hungry, But Not That Hungry cap10_hk on Instagram I am starving and would literally eat anything right now, just nothing that you are suggesting.

5 Can We Fix It? supercoolmemes2 on Instagram Unclear to me how the Swiss remain politically neutral when all their furniture is aneurysm-inducing. (I know Ikea is Swedish, but that's not the joke.)

6 Gotta Have Options! lackiefoodie on Instagram At least give some suggestions I can reject.

7 Less Is More supercoolmemes2 on Instagram Or shoes. Or hiking gear. Or rare succulents.

8 Hotling Bling I love you enough to tell you to use the downstairs bathroom.

9 Meeting Halfway supercoolmemes2 on Instagram Honestly, I'm a dog person, but I like respect what's happening here.

10 TV Dinner supercoolmemes2 on Instagram Extra points for a movie!

11 Let It Out supercoolmemes2 on Instagram Once both our names are on that lease in ink, I am not responsible for holding in any bodily fluid or function.

12 In The Kitchen, Wrist-Twistin' We can bulk up on silverware that we will never use because we eat take-out nightly.

13 When Bae Can't Read Your Mind supercoolmemes2 on Instagram If you live with me, you better know the brand of lavender infused Jojoba oil I use and that I'm lying when I say I don't want those sea salt dark-chocolate covered caramels.

14 Speedracer! supercoolmemes2 on Instagram Listen, in this life, you need to make food shopping fun or food shopping won't happen.

15 It Adds Up! supercoolmemes2 on Instagram Well dressed + lazy = Rocky Mountain Range of clothes.