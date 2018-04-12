You've likely heard about couples saving money by living together, but just how much cash are they really saving? Sure, splitting the rent is nice, but you can do that with any roommate. When it comes down to it, the biggest perk of co-habitating with your romantic partner is probably the amount you end up saving on groceries, toiletries, and other necessities. Plus there's the obvious upside of living with someone you love. That way when their habits start to annoy you, you can kiss and make up — a problem-solving tactic you probably wouldn't want to try with that random roommate you found on Craigslist.
Of course, the cost of living varies widely depending on the part of the country in which you reside, whether you live in a more rural or populated area, and if you choose to live in a major city versus outside of it. For example, a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles has a median rent of $1,350, according to the March 2018 National Apartment List Rent Report. A one-bedroom apartment in New York City, on the other hand, averages $2,060 per month. I talked to four different women in four different U.S. cities about how they manage their shared finances, and how much they really save each month by splitting basic costs with their significant others.
Emily, 22 and Kevin, 23: Chicago, Illinois
Total rent: $1,650/month
The details: Gas and heat are included.
How they stack up: According to Apartment List, as of March 2018, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Chicago is $1,070.
— Emily, 22
Sophie*, 23 and Kent*, 31: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Total rent: $1,800/month
The details: Heat and electric are not included.
How they stack up: According to Apartment List, as of March 2018, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Cambridge is $1,770.
— Sophie*, 23
Annabelle*, 26 and Anthony*, 26: Long Island, New York
Total rent: $1,500/month
The details: Heat, electric, and two parking spaces are included.
How they stack up: According to Rent Hop, as of March 2018, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment on Long Island is $1,550.
— Annabelle*, 26
Laura*, 24 and Samuel*, 27: Fairfax, Virginia
Total rent: $1,700/month
The details: Utilities were not included, and came out to an extra $150-$200 per month.
How they stack up: According to Apartment List, as of March 2018, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fairfax is $1,810.
— Laura*, 24
After all these calculations, I'm left with only one question: Why am I still single?