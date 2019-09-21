16 Iconic 'Friends' Quotes That'll Make Your Day, Month, & Even Year

Calling all fans of Friends: This article is for you. Right now, if I had to take a wild guess, you're probably reading this while Ross tells Rachel they were definitely on a break, or Phoebe sings in Central Perk. You may even been reciting the lines you know by heart like, "Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?" and "Pivot!" Those quotes will never get old, but these iconic Friends quotes for Instagram are top-notch.

They remind you of the wedding and Thanksgiving episodes, when Rachel found out she was pregnant with Emma and Monica stuck a turkey on her head. They bring you back to Saturday afternoons in college, hanging on the couch with your roommates and laughing at Chandler's ridiculous jokes and all the awkward first dates. In those moments when you bantered with your besties, you felt like you all were actually part of the show.

Granted, you didn't have the '90s outfits and hair or live in a purple apartment in New York City. (That's the dream.) But when nobody in your crew was ready to go out, or you had to help your bestie move a couch, it felt pretty close. That's why you're in need of some iconic quotes from Friends for Instagram and posting your best memories on social media for the world to see. Here are 16 lines I think will make your followers' day, month, and even year.

1. "You can't just give up! Is that what a dinosaur would do?" — Joey

2. "Oh my god!" — Janice

3. "Custard? Good. Jam? Good. Meat? Good." — Joey

4. "I'm so happy, and not at all jealous!" — Rachel

5. "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it." — Monica

6. "No uterus, no opinion." — Rachel

7. "She's your lobster." — Phoebe

8. "We were on a break!" — Ross

9. "Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you?" — Phoebe

10. "Monica got stung by a jellyfish." — Joey

11. "Alright, I took the quiz. And it turns out I do put career before men." — Chandler

12. "Pizza! We like pizza!" — Joey

13. "I say more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people say all day." — Chandler

14. "I don't even have a pla-." — Phoebe

15. "Is it obvious that I'm wearing six sweaters?" — Joey

16. "Yeah. It's like a cow's opinion. It just doesn't matter. It's moo." — Joey

Now, before you close out of this article and go back to watching "The One Where Ross is Fine" or "The One With the Ballroom Dancing," I hope you jot down a few of these captions in a note on your phone. You never know when you're going to make a new memory with your crew or come across an old photo in your camera roll and want to post it on Instagram. So plan accordingly. In this rare and beautiful instance, have more than a "pla."