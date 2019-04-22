Game of Thrones is back and ready to ruin my life while simultaneously making it 100 times better. After the final season premiered on April 14, Thronies everywhere have turned social media into a magical rabbit hole of Game of Thrones memes, conspiracy theories, and episode reactions. So, what better time to integrate all things Westeros into your dating apps than right now? These Game of Thrones-inspired opening lines to use on dating apps are the perfect way to break the ice on your app(s) of choice, in true ice dragon form.

Regardless of what you're looking for when online dating (be it a hookup or something serious), one of these opening lines is bound to get you a laugh, at the very least, and the love of your life at the very best! Really, what do you have to lose? Of course, if the person you send any of these opening lines to isn't exactly a Game of Thrones fan, they may not fully understand them. But keep an eye out for bios or profiles with Thrones references. These opening lines may very well seal the deal. And if they don't, well, you'll have a fun story to tell about the time you tried to slide into someone's DMs by quoting Tyrion Lannister. Everyone knows no one's got more game than him.

If you're feeling extra bold or creative, you may want to consider using one of these Game of Thrones-inspired opening lines the next time you find someone who piques your interest.

1. I'd like to see you in a silk dress. [If you're feeling extra frisky, add "so, I can tear it off you," à la Jon Snow to Ygritte.]

2. On a scale of one to Wilding, how free are you tonight?

3. Is your mother Melisandre? Because you're smoking!

4. You know nothing, [insert name here], but I can teach you something.

5. Someone should tell the old gods and the new that they're missing an angel.

6. Is it hot in here because of the long summer, or is it just you?

7. I may be king [or queen] in the north, but I'd rather be the king [or queen] of your heart.

8. I'd climb the wall just for a chance to talk to you.

9. It's cold up here for a southern girl, want someone to keep you warm tonight?

10. Want some company for the Long Night?

11. The night is dark and full of terrors... Don't make me go through that alone.

12. I'd bend the knee for you.

13. Have a drink with me, I know things.

14. Winter has come, and soon, you will, too.

15. I'll be your champion, if you let me.

16. I'd hold the door for you any day.

However you choose to introduce them, have fun with these openers! You may find someone who geeks out just as hard as you do when it comes to your favorite shows, or at least Game of Thrones. You'll never know unless you try!