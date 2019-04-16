I have a confession: Game of Thrones has basically taken over my life this week, and it's probably not going to stop anytime in the next month or so. My social media is full of memes, my fridge is full of GOT beer, and my friends and I are all down a deep conspiracy-theory well trying to figure out what's going to come next. And I know I'm far from being alone in my obsession, which makes now the perfect time to try out a few Game Of Thrones pick-up lines that are sure to get a laugh. at least, and probably a few folks who are happy to "bend the knee," if you know what I'm saying.

Personally, the lines that work best on me are the ones that make me laugh, and depending on how you deliver these lines, they can either come off as funny or bold AF. How you want to be received is up to you, but either way, no true Game of Thrones fan wouldn't appreciate a good pick-up line based on their favorite show. So, want to show that you have the most game in all the seven kingdoms? Then why not try giving one of these pick-up lines a shot?

1. Your mom must be Melisandre, because baby, you’re smoking!

2. Are you the Night’s King? Because I want to give you all my babies.

3. I’m going to call you Winter, because the only thing I know about you is that you’ll be coming soon.

4. I may be a lady in the streets, but I’m a wildling in the sheets.

5. If you come with me, I’ll let you stick me with the pointy end.

6. You must serve the Lord of Light, because you are fire!

7. You’re so cute, I’d conquer the seven kingdoms just for a kiss.

8. What do you say we get out of here and get Stark naked?

9. You’re so hot, I'd bend the knee for you any day.

10. The night is dark and full of terrors. Better come stay the night with me, just to be safe.

11. When it comes to hooking up, I’m like a Lannister. I always pays my debts, if ya know what I’m sayin’.

12. You’ve got me feeling like the Night’s King, because I want to march south on you.

13. Are you the one true god R’hollor? Because you’re setting my heart on fire.

14. This may sound sudden, but I think I just Winterfell for you.

15. Want to come back to my house to watch Game of Bones? Err... Thrones! I meantThrones.

16. Winter is coming, and I’m going to need someone like you to keep me warm through the long night.

17. Tonight I am going to make you feel like Oberyn. Mind blown.

These pick-up lines may seem a little bold, but, personally, the way to my heart will always be talking nerdy.