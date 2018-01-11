15 Yoga Poses For The Lunar Eclipse To Help You Harness The Power Of The Moon

On Jan. 31, a truly rare and breathtaking lunar eclipse will take place, and the power of the full moon will illuminate the Earth. Major events in the solar system aren't just intriguing to witness with the naked eye; they're the perfect time to roll out your yoga mat and channel that cosmic power into your flow, executing each pose with a heightened sense of passion. Including a few yoga poses for the lunar eclipse into your flow at the end of this month will help you make the most of the crimson-tinted full moon, and fill your peaceful practice with newfound heart space and vibrancy.

What's special about the upcoming total lunar eclipse is that it's both a blue moon and a supermoon. This means that the full moon will be the second one of the month, and the moon will also be as close to the Earth as it can possibly be.

This lunar event is pretty rare, so the energy surrounding all living beings is bound to be heightened and uniquely intense.If you've been feeling a bit uninspired in your usual yoga practice, this lunar eclipse in particular will help you tune into your heart chakra and foster an inner connection between your breath, movement, and the solar system.

Try flowing through these 15 poses when the bold, full moon is shining down on you come Jan. 31.

1 Mountain Pose (Tadasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Start your full moon practice by rooting your feet firmly into the ground and claiming your space on the earth. Close your eyes and straighten your spine, relaxing your shoulders. Take a deep, expansive inhale, and release a long, drawn-out exhale. Set an intention for your lunar-inspired practice.

2 Standing Backbend (Anuvittasana) Yoga Asanas on YouTube From tadasana, add a slight backbend into your flow to wake up your vertebrae, and begin to open up your chest and heart chakra as you warm up your body for your practice. Take this backbend as subtly or as deeply as feels good for your body. Really tune in and listen to what feels good for you personally.

3 Crescent Moon Pose (Ashta Chandrasana) ECHO Interactive Training on YouTube Energize the entirety of your being, and deeply stretch the length of your side body with a revitalizing crescent moon pose. In this pose, you'll begin to build strength, balance, and concentration. Make sure that you repeat the asana on both sides of your body to instill a sense of balance and equilibrium into your flow.

4 Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III) KinoYoga on YouTube Lift one of your legs and transition your weight forward into a powerful and focused warrior III pose. Focus your gaze onto a non-moving object to make your balance more stable and centered, and be sure to flex your raised foot so that there's strength vibrating throughout the posture.

5 Crescent Lunge Pose (Anjaneyasana) Yoga Plus Therapies on YouTube From warrior III, gently step backward into a high lunge and transition softly into anjaneyasana, placing your back knee down onto the mat. Slowly begin to open up your chest space. You can raise your arms up toward the supermoon in this pose, or keep them on top of your bent knee — whatever feels best for you.

6 Humble Warrior (Bhakti Virabhadrasana) Ekhart Yoga on YouTube Slowly, with control, transition into a humble warrior pose, feeling a luxurious opening in your shoulders and hips. Surrender your body into this humble asana. Stay with your deep and even ocean breathing, and try closing your eyes to really immerse yourself into every sensation the pose is offering you.

7 Peaceful Warrior (Shanti Virabhadrasana) Adrienne Kimberley Yoga on YouTube Gently come out of your humble warrior pose and shift your upper body back in space, into an energizing peaceful warrior. Keep your front knee bent, and enjoy the incredible stretch in your upper body. Allow a sense of calm contentment to envelop your mind.

8 Half Moon (Ardha Chandrasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Smoothly shift into a half moon balance — an asana that will relieve any stress and tension you may be holding onto, and simultaneously honor the lunar event taking place above you. Find your drishti (aka your yogic gaze, which is where your eyes look during your pose) to keep your balance stable in ardha chandrasana. Maintain even breathing through any difficulties you may experience.

9 Sugarcane Pose (Ardha Chandra Chapasana) Ekhart Yoga on YouTube While you're still in half moon pose, try taking hold of the foot of your raised leg, and try to hold a sugarcane pose. This variation is a bit more challenging, but it'll feel good to experiment and try new things, especially with all of the cosmic energy surrounding you.

10 Wild Thing (Camatkarasana) Tonic on YouTube Before you navigate into wild thing, make sure you repeat the entire sequence from warrior III to sugarcane on the other side of your body to keep everything even and balanced. Once you've finished, situate yourself in downward dog, and prepare to "flip your dog," falling into camatkarasana. Let your chest expand as vastly as possibly, and breathe into the new possibilities and fresh heart space you create in this energizing asana.

11 Fallen Triangle (Trikonasana) ChagrinYoga on YouTube After wild thing, transition into fallen triangle pose. Take notice of your heart chakra emanating passion and creativity as you fluidly move through the expressive flow. As you inhale, close your eyes. As you exhale, connect with your inner goddess and resilient strength.

12 Camel Pose (Ustrasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Repeat wild thing and fallen triangle on the opposite side of your body before you come to your knees and prepare for camel pose. This will be the peak of your heart-opening postures, so practice the asana as many times as you want, feeling vitality emanate from your chest as you melt deeper into the backbend each time.

13 Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana) RosalieYoga on YouTube Slip into a child's pose, and rest there for a few long breaths before positioning your legs in front of you. When you're ready, fold forward into paschimottanasana. Let the subtle feeling of turning inward comfort and envelop you after all of your intense heart-opening postures. Allow yourself a moment to breathe into the present moment as you rest your upper body on your thighs.

14 Happy Baby (Balasana) Learn How Today on YouTube Vertebrae by vertebrae, make your way onto your back and into a playful happy baby pose to relieve any tension on your sacrum and prepare for your final resting asana. Rock side to side, massaging your lower back and giving your body all the TLC it needs before your closing meditation.