15 Vibrators That Are Perfect For Taurus’ Luxe Tastes

Nothing sums up Taurus like the phrase "work hard, play hard." People born under this sign enjoy their rest and relaxation just as much they live for the hustle. Whether you're a Taurus' thoughtful loved one or the over-worked earth sign in question, one way to help this sign blow off some steam is by gifting them something aptly indulgent. If you know your Taurus loves a good self-love sesh, you can't go wrong with a vibrator, and thankfully, there are several vibrators that are perfect for Taurus.

Sure, a basic, beginner vibe can get the job done, but Taurus is always looking for the next best thing, particularly when it comes to creature comforts. Catch Taurus with the fluffiest blanket on their couch, the most delightfully fragrant candle on their desk, and the tastiest Thai takeout on the way home.

As a Venus-ruled sign (the planet associated with love and beauty), Taurus will be eager to try out some more advanced toys that will make them feel their absolute sexiest. And if you can get your hands on an immaculately-designed vibe that really delivers on pleasure, sign Taurus up. Here are 15 toys that'll make their party of one the most lit.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Sweet Vibrations Perfect Match Vibrator Sweet Vibrations The Perfect Match Vibrator $39.99 | Sweet Vibrations See on Sweet Vibrations This toy targets both the clitoris and the G-spot, making it "the perfect match" for a Taurus.

2. Dame Products Eva II Eva II $135 | Dame Products See on Dame This hands-free vibrator will give Taurus get all the stimulation they desire.

3. Lelo TOR 2 Lelo TOR 2 $139 | Lelo See on Lelo This vibrating penis ring makes both solo and partnered sex a little more delicious.

4. b-Vibe Novice Plug Novice Plug $130 $65 | b-Vibe See on b-Vibe This butt plug has a motor on the tip — a little detail that'll give Taurus a thrill.

5. Spectrum Boutique Double-Ended Rabbit Vibrator Together Toy Double Ended Rabbit Vibrator $189.95 | Spectrum Boutique See on Spectrum Boutique A double-ended rabbit vibrator means double the decadence, which a Taurus is totally about.

6. Unbound Palma Ring Palma Ring In Gold $128 | Unbound See on Unbound A glam way to come that doubles as a bougie accessory? Say less.

8. Le Wand Grand Bullet Le Wand Grand Bullet $100 | Nox Shop See on Nox Shop Cute and tough, this little vibe is the kind of versatile Taurus lives for.

9. b-Vibe Rimming Plug 2 Rimming Plug 2 $150 | b-Vibe See on b-Vibe This plug kicks pleasure up one more notch with rotating beads that simulate rimming.

10. Unbound Bender Unbound Bender $69 | Unbound See on Unbound This flexible vibe will hit all the right spots.

11. Fun Factory Manta Vibrator Stroker Manta Vibrator Stroker $139.99 | Fun Factory See on Fun Factory Thus vibrator comes with textured, flexible wings to make masturbation extra delicious for penis-owners.

12. We-Vibe Chorus We-Vibe Chorus Remote & App Controlled Vibrator $189.05 | Spectrum Boutique See on Spectrum Boutique Also adjustable, this vibrator is remote-controlled — another technological touch that gets Taurus hype.

13. Dame Products Road Trip Bundle The Road Trip $210 $175 | Dame Products See on Dame For Earth signs that love a good bargain, this vibrator package deal hits the spot.