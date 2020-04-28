15 Vibrators That Are Perfect For Taurus’ Luxe Tastes
Nothing sums up Taurus like the phrase "work hard, play hard." People born under this sign enjoy their rest and relaxation just as much they live for the hustle. Whether you're a Taurus' thoughtful loved one or the over-worked earth sign in question, one way to help this sign blow off some steam is by gifting them something aptly indulgent. If you know your Taurus loves a good self-love sesh, you can't go wrong with a vibrator, and thankfully, there are several vibrators that are perfect for Taurus.
Sure, a basic, beginner vibe can get the job done, but Taurus is always looking for the next best thing, particularly when it comes to creature comforts. Catch Taurus with the fluffiest blanket on their couch, the most delightfully fragrant candle on their desk, and the tastiest Thai takeout on the way home.
As a Venus-ruled sign (the planet associated with love and beauty), Taurus will be eager to try out some more advanced toys that will make them feel their absolute sexiest. And if you can get your hands on an immaculately-designed vibe that really delivers on pleasure, sign Taurus up. Here are 15 toys that'll make their party of one the most lit.
1. Sweet Vibrations Perfect Match Vibrator
This toy targets both the clitoris and the G-spot, making it "the perfect match" for a Taurus.
2. Dame Products Eva II
This hands-free vibrator will give Taurus get all the stimulation they desire.
3. Lelo TOR 2
This vibrating penis ring makes both solo and partnered sex a little more delicious.
4. b-Vibe Novice Plug
This butt plug has a motor on the tip — a little detail that'll give Taurus a thrill.
5. Spectrum Boutique Double-Ended Rabbit Vibrator
A double-ended rabbit vibrator means double the decadence, which a Taurus is totally about.
6. Unbound Palma Ring
A glam way to come that doubles as a bougie accessory? Say less.
7. TENGA Flip Zero Electronic Vibration
This vibrating penis sleeve will definitely up the ante.
8. Le Wand Grand Bullet
Cute and tough, this little vibe is the kind of versatile Taurus lives for.
9. b-Vibe Rimming Plug 2
This plug kicks pleasure up one more notch with rotating beads that simulate rimming.
10. Unbound Bender
This flexible vibe will hit all the right spots.
11. Fun Factory Manta Vibrator Stroker
Thus vibrator comes with textured, flexible wings to make masturbation extra delicious for penis-owners.
12. We-Vibe Chorus
Also adjustable, this vibrator is remote-controlled — another technological touch that gets Taurus hype.
13. Dame Products Road Trip Bundle
For Earth signs that love a good bargain, this vibrator package deal hits the spot.
14. Lora DiCarlo Osé
This vibrator bends to fit its user's body while stimulating both the G-spot and clitoris.
15. b-Vibe Swirl Texture Plug
Beyond maximized pleasure, this plug's swirls give it an aesthetically pleasing shape, which is bound to earn points in Taurus' book.
These thoughtfully designed sex toys embody the luxury that Venus-ruled Taurus adores. Rest assured, any one of these will make their birth month a happy one.