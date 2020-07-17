Even a royal wedding is no match for the coronavirus. According to The Sun and People, at 11 a.m. on July 17, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Since so many of us are starved for the smallest nugget of news that doesn't include COVID-19, these tweets about Princess Beatrice's wedding offer a brief respite.

Although many people were disappointed that the Princess wasn't able to have the big, beautiful wedding of her dreams, the good news is that precautions were taken to ensure the small event was compliant with social distancing regulations. "The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew's reported friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Beatrice and Edoardo's official wedding date announcement was repeatedly postponed, reported The Sun in February. Soon after the British royal family finally announced the event would take place on May 29, the plans were canceled due to the escalation of the pandemic. The good news is that despite all of the setbacks, Beatrice and Edoardo are officially hitched, and it comes as no surprise that Twitter had a lot to say. Many offered their congratulations to the newlyweds and wished them a good start to married life.

Others were anxious to see the Princess' wedding dress.

However, some felt it was unfair that the couple didn't get the lavish royal wedding experience most other royal couples had.

It was also an opportunity for people to point out double standards in regards to how the tabloids treat certain members of the royal family differently.

Although the reactions to Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding are varied, their nuptials are a reminder that even in the midst of global turmoil, there can still be moments of joy. Only time will tell what the next step is for the royal pair, but it'll be interesting to see how they jump into married life during such an intense time.