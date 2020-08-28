One Direction's Liam Payne is officially off the market, y'all, and 1D stans are definitely feeling the pain. (LOL, get it?) On Aug 28., multiple sources confirmed Payne's engagement to model Maya Henry, his girlfriend of two years, after she stepped out the night before wearing a massive rock on that finger. While most fans are delighted, the engagement news was a tough pill to swallow for some — especially those who had dreams of walking down the aisle with Payne themselves one day. I've rounded up the best tweets about Liam Payne's engagement from devastated One Direction fans, and if you're in mourning, then you'll probably find these tweets painfully relatable.

It's been a decade since 1D was first formed, and the guys have done a lot of growing up in that time. Zayn Malik is expecting his first child with Gigi Hadid. Louis Tomlinson has a five-year-old son and plans to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Eleanor Calder. Niall Horan is reportedly official with his new love interest, Amelia Woolley. Now Payne (who is also a father to a three-year-old son) is ready to be the first 1D alum to tie the knot, and these heartbroken tweets from fans will likely speak to your soul.

This Sad Realization It's not too late, friends. Harry Styles is still single!

This Unconvincing Assertion *Ross Geller from Friends voice* I'm fine. Totally fine!

This Dramatic Reaction Am I screaming because I'm happy or horrified? I'll let you decide.

This Pensive Fan Plz don't talk to me. I'm in mourning.

This Disheartening Tweet 🎵 The story of my life... 🎵

This Disappointed Dreamer This is the law of attraction at work, guys! Take notes.

This Burst Bubble Sorry, Ziam Mayne believers. It seems as though Liam and Zayn aren't secretly an item after all 💔.

This Unhappy Ending "Of course it is happening inside your head, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?" — Ziam shippers @ themselves

This Valid Point You're welcome for that 1D shirt I bought in high school, Liam and Maya.

This Third Wheel I'm happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time. It's miserable and magical.

This Understandable Jealousy It should have been me, TBH.

This Impressed Stan I've gotta give credit where credit is due. Well done, Maya.

This Concerned Citizen Are the green beans OK? Has someone checked in on them?

This Unfair Fact Don't worry, green beans. I still love you, even if Liam has found someone else.