People are absolutely loving dalgona coffee, which is the latest viral sip making rounds on TikTok. Since the whipped coffee only requires three ingredients, it's a great option for those on the hunt for a new morning pick-me-up. Here are 15 tweets about dalgona coffee that'll inspire you to give the recipe a shot, while avoiding the first-timer mistakes, of course.

On Tuesday, March 10, TikTok creator @iamhannahcho shared a recipe for dalgona coffee, also called whipped coffee, and users are chronicling their experiences whipping up the beverage on social media. Although, not everyone is getting the same results — Twitter users are posting snaps of their aesthetic concoctions as well as their failed attempts to achieve the creamy whipped cream-like consistency.

The dalgona coffee recipe sounds simple, but there is some finesse required to get the fluffy result. To make it, put equal amounts of ground instant coffee, sugar, and hot water in a bowl (most people use around two tablespoons of each ingredient, but feel free to adjust the amounts depending on how much coffee you'd like to use). Then, use a whisk, blender, or a milk frother to mix the ingredients until stiff peaks form. If you don't have any instant coffee on hand, don't worry. There are various ways you can substitute regular coffee for instant coffee so you can get right to making the trendy drink.

Whipping the beverage can be rough for first-timers.

Be prepared for some tired hands if you don't have a mixer on hand.

Some first-timers were satisfied with their results.

Though plenty of fans didn't achieve the perfect dalgona coffee aesthetic, the drink was certainly still tasty.

As with all new attempts at a recipe, practice makes perfect.

Of course, users also shared their whipped coffee successes.

If you want to spice up the recipe, there are plenty of dalgona coffee hacks you can also try. The fun variations will help you switch up the new viral sip.